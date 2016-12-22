Mayor’s Find It, Fix It Community Walks AmeriCorps VISTA Position

From Mayor’s Office

The City of Seattle has received a City Hall AmeriCorps VISTA Program grant from Cities of Service, a national organization that provides technical assistance, programmatic support, planning resources and funding opportunities to coalition member cities.

Cities of Service is providing the City of Seattle with both financial and human capital support, including $30,000 and two AmeriCorps VISTA members. The AmeriCorps VISTA Members will support the Mayor Ed Murray’s Find It, Fix It Community Walks, a high-impact service strategy in which the Mayor engages community members in revitalizing their neighborhoods, one block at a time. To learn more about Find It, Fix It Community Walks, visit seattle.gov/finditfixit.

The City Hall AmeriCorps VISTA Program will allow Seattle to enhance and strengthen Community Walks by better engaging community residents. VISTA members will focus on using Community Walk planning and outreach to increase participation in city-based volunteer programs. This work will include designing strategies to recruit volunteers for city revitalization programs, leading community outreach efforts in neighborhoods selected for Community Walks, promoting and publicizing, and developing impact metrics and outcome measurements for the walks.

Member Duties:

Work with Seattle Department of Neighborhoods to implement and enhance Mayor Murray’s Find It, Fix It Community Walk program.

Review and update Community Walk evaluation metrics and evaluate the program’s success.

Help “Love Your Block” mini-grant recipients implement their proposals.

Organize and lead CWAT (Community Walk Action Team) at each Community Walk site. CWATs bring together department representatives, local businesses, and neighborhood leaders to develop strategies to promote Community Walks and find solutions to infrastructure problems.

Work with CWATs and City departments to conduct neighborhood outreach and encourage residents to participate in Walk-related clean-up projects. Outreach efforts include attending community events and meetings in the evenings and on weekends.

Work with the Mayor’s communications team to publicize Community Walks.

Desired Qualifications:

Outgoing and comfortable with public speaking

Experience in municipal government

Experience working in diverse communities

Experience volunteering and/or working with volunteers (or teaching/group facilitation)

Strong oral and written communication skills

Strong computer skills

Strong leadership skills; ability to lead a team

Experience planning and executing events and activities

Able to manage and work with volunteers of varying skill levels and ages

Detail-oriented and highly organized

Able to learn new skills and take direction

Experience working in environments with strong social justice values

Sense of humor

Program Benefits:

Training, Relocation Allowance (if eligible), Living Allowance, Childcare assistance (if eligible), Health Coverage, and a Choice of Education Award or an End of Service Stipend upon successful completion of service. For more details, visit the AmeriCorps VISTA website.

Program Start/End Date: 1/30/2017 – 1/29/2018

Work Schedule: Full Time

Education Level: College graduate

Age Requirement: Over 18 years old

Program Location: Seattle, WA in Seattle City Hall

Applications should include:

Resume

Cover letter explaining your interest in service and Mayor Murray’s Find It, Fix It Community Walk program

References (at least two, one professional and one personal)

Application Deadline: Monday, Jan 9, 2017

Email Applications to: jeanne.murphy@seattle.gov

Questions? Contact Lemmis Stephens, 206-386-1907