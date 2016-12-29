西城好看 | 文化、藝術與娛樂活動預告

【免費看展覽】

享受每月第一個星期四的免費優惠，到以下博物館看看！

Edible City: A Delicious Journey

時間：10am-5pm

地點：MOHAI Museum of History & Industry

票價：第一個星期四免費 (2017年1月5日)；普通入場：成人 $19.95 / 長者 $15.95 / 學生及軍人 $13.95 / 14歲或以下免費

網站：http://www.mohai.org/visit-us

在西雅圖，食物豈止是簡單一頓飯而已。西雅圖由最早的牡蠣養殖場到現代四星級餐館，這旅程反映了該城市地理，歷史和人民的變化。 展覽《Edible City: A Delicious Journey》提供了人們在西雅圖「吃飯」的故事，講述城市人口多年來的發展。

Wild Nearby

時間：10am-5pm

地點：Burke Museum

票價：第一個星期四免費 (2017年1月5日)；普通入場：成人 $10 / 長者 $8 / 學生(不是華大學生) $7.5 / 華大師生及4歲或以下免費

網站：http://www.burkemuseum.org/visit

說起生物多樣性和崎嶇的地形，地球上很少有地方可以與華盛頓州北部山脈媲美。在《Wild Nearby》展覽中，市民尤如身處其景在西北戶外探險，觀賞及耹聽在自然生態區的故事。研究狼獾、花鹿和土狼頭骨，檢查Skagit部落的古老文物，了解啄木鳥，野花和青蛙與地區變化的關係。

Tabaimo: Utsutsushi Utsushi

時間：星期一至二 休息；星期三、五至日 10am-5pm；星期四 10am-9pm

地點：Asian Art Museum

票價：第一個星期四免費 (2017年1月5日)；普通入場：成人 $9 / 長者及軍人 $6 / 學生 $6 / 12 歲或以下免費

網站：http://www.seattleartmuseum.org/visit/asian-art-museum

著名的日本藝術家Tabaimo 之作 《Utsutsushi Utsushi》是第三個博物館展出的當代日本藝術家作品。系列從2014年開始，繼續在2015年與Chiho Aoshima繼續，每個展覽都不僅是一個預先包裝好的巡迴展出，它同樣包括新作品的發放。八個將會在西雅圖播放的視頻，其中四齣是由Tabaimo特別為這展覽製作。為了得到靈感，她利用在博物館的個人收藏的部份，包括著名的金烏鴉屏幕，而舊有的作品會展示在與新作品旁邊，紀念她探索日本的“utsushi” 藝術教育的過程。

【看音樂劇】

Vietgone

日期：12月29日至2017年1 月1日

地點：Seattle Repertory Theatre

詳情：seattlerep.org

由俄勒岡莎士比亞藝術節聯合製作，Vietgone是本年度備受矚目的新劇，講述作家Qui Nguyen父母在1975年由越南到美國的經歷。在大時代的歷史背景下，演員在劇開端說：「這是一套關於墜入愛河的故事」，並巧妙地融合幽默、性話題、角色的刻薄與溫柔以及忍者的打鬥場面。這音樂喜劇跟隨兩個年輕的越南移民，他們逃離被戰爭撕裂的西貢市來到阿肯色州的遷移營，追求他們的夢想。「挑釁性，有趣，而最令人驚訝的是，Qui Nguyen培養了一種他自己的風格，」藝術總監布萊登·亞伯拉罕（Braden Abraham）說，「我們很高興向西雅圖觀眾介紹這位非凡的藝術家。」作家Qui Nguyen是Vampire Cowboys的聯合創始人，亦是一個獲得OBIE獎的公司，積極創造和製作了系列基於動作/冒險和黑暗喜劇與漫畫書美學的新作品。

When: Dec 29- Jan 1, 2017

Where: Seattle Repertory Theatre

Info: seattlerep.org

Produced in association with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Vietgone loosely chronicles playwright Qui Nguyen’s parent’s journey from Vietnam to American in 1975. “This is the story about falling in love” says as the opening line, this highly anticipated new play showcases a combination of humor, sexuality, saltiness, and tenderness, as well as added ninja fights for good measure. The play follows two young Vietnamese immigrants as they flee war-torn Saigon to a relocation camp in Arkansas to pursue their dreams. “Provocative, funny, and surprisingly poignant, Qui Nguyen has cultivated a style that is all his own,” said Artistic Director Braden Abraham. “We’re excited to introduce this extraordinary artist to Seattle audiences.” Playwright Nguyen is the co-founder of Vampire Cowboys, an OBIE Award-winning “geek theatre” company that creates and produces new works of theatre based in action/adventure and dark comedy with a comic-book aesthetic.

Woody Sez: The Life & Music of Woody Guthrie

日期：2017年1 月6至29日

時間：2pm/ 7:30pm

地點：Seattle Repertory Theatre

詳情：seattlerep.org

美國音樂傳奇 Woody Guthrie 的歌曲如《This Land is Your Land》和 《The Ballad of Tom Joad》富有當代的社會意識及政治色彩，這音樂劇除了描繪他在美國音樂遺產上的貢獻，他最有名的煽情民謠和歡樂詩歌尤如帶觀眾回到他的時代。除了表演者的多才多藝值得關注之外，大衛·盧特肯（David Lutken）將重演讓他屢獲殊榮的「原始音樂英雄」角色。紐約時報評論：「這是一個令人難以置信及相當強大的表演，像在一塊拼布上戲劇性地把人物描述及社會歷史縫在一起，並超越了樸實的材料，成為一件藝術品。」 在慶祝美國歷史的同時，這劇振奮地敘述一個人在困難時期的鬥爭，是一個充滿行動主義，愛國主義和承諾的故事。

When: Jan 6-29, 2017 ; 2pm/ 7:30pm

Where: Seattle Repertory Theatre

Info: seattlerep.org

The legendary Woody Guthrie defined an American era of social consciousness and political expression with songs such as “This Land is Your Land” and “The Ballad of Tom Joad.” This musical portrait, featuring Woody’s stirring ballads and joyous anthems, celebrates the colorful life and rich musical legacy of America’s great folk troubadour. Along with a multitalented cast of performers/musicians, virtuoso David Lutken reprises his award-winning role as “the original folk hero.” The New York Times enthused: “A haunting, powerful show… a theatrical patchwork quilt – scraps of biography and social history sewn together… transcends its homespun materials to become a work of art.”Celebrating one of the giants of American music, this joyful, uplifting narrative about a man’s difficult life during difficult times is a tale of struggle, activism, patriotism, and commitment.