Special holiday messages from the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs (OIRA)

Many here at Team OIRA will be spending time with family, stuffing ourselves with holiday treats, and taking a well-deserved rest. We hope you’ll be doing the same.

We’re recharging because 2017 looks to be a challenging and uncertain year for immigrants and refugees. And we have heard many community members voice fear about what lies ahead over the next few years.

We believe that the most effective response to fear is love. We love our work. We love serving our city and our community. And most importantly, we love our simple, yet powerful mission: to improve the lives of Seattle’s immigrant and refugee residents.

And for us, love put into action is truly social justice. That’s why we are moving forward with yet another ambitious year of actions and programs dedicated to improving the lives of Seattle’s immigrant and refugee residents. And we know you share our values.

Please join us for our next event Seattle United for Immigrant and Refugee Families! This will be much larger than our two previous Citizenship Workshops. The City of Seattle and community partners will offer an assortment of free legal services and information for immigrant and refugee families on Friday, January 20, 2017, from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at McCaw Hall at Seattle Center. Our goal for this event is 1,000 attendees!

We’ll be offering the usual assistance for legal permanent residents in filling out their naturalization application. And we’ll also be offering “Know Your Rights” trainings, free legal consultations with immigration attorneys, and more information about City of Seattle services and programs.

We have a huge need for volunteers to help immigrants on January 20, especially immigration attorneys and paralegals, interpreters, and general workshop support staff.

All volunteers must register first and will be trained before the workshop. We have a high need for bilingual volunteers.

When: Friday, January 20, 2017, 12 PM to 7 PM

Where: Free parking at Mercer Street Garage: 300 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109

Event venue at McCaw Hall: 321 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109

Register to volunteer Here: surveymonkey.com/r/seattleunited

Facebook Event Page: bit.ly/seattleunited.

For questions, contact us at citizenship@seattle.gov.

Happy holidays and warmth and love to you and your families. Hope to see you at Seattle United for Immigrant and Refugee Families!