Weekly Events

Club Northwest Resolution Run

Club Northwest invites you to Magnuson Park on January 1st for this whopper of a good time! Celebrating the beginning of the new year, the event consists of a 5K run/walk that has an optional Polar Bear Dive into Lake Washington just prior to the event finish line area. The post-race celebration includes a free kids dash for children 10 & under and a beer garden for those over 21. Free chili, coffee, hot chocolate and more will be provided.

When: Sunday January 1, 2017

Where: E1, E2 parking lots, Race Course, and Boat Launch area at Magnuson Park

Price:

$40 – Pre-registration Donation Dec 1 to Dec 31, 2016 ($25 CNW)

$45 – Day of Race Donation (includes Club Northwest)

Info: http://promotionevents.com/resorun/reg.htm

Ring in New Years Eve at Circadia in Great Gatsby Style!

Dine under sparkling chandeliers and enjoy a delicious four-course Chef’s tasting menu for $100 per person; including dessert. Toast to the new year with selected wine pairings, or as the great Gatsby and Daisy would do, select to have champagne poured all evening long for only $60 per person! Members of the CIRCADIA Champagne and Caviar Society will receive a special caviar course.

If the mood strikes you, please dazzle us in your best Gatsby attire! Tag @CIRCADIAseattle and check-in on Facebook – the photo with the most likes will receive a glass of Reserve Champagne and a gift certificate for a future dinner at CIRCADIA.

When: Saturday, December 31, 2016, 4pm – 12am

Where: CIRCADIA, 624 Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98101

Price: $100

Info: www.circadiaseattle.com

Copious Love’s Midnight Masquerade

Enter a world mystery and elegance at Capitol Hill’s masks-required New Year’s party. Copious Love’s Midnight Masquerade merges the theatrics of a dark modern ball with a thumping showcase of DJs, and a bottomless champagne VIP ticket level. Purchase a mask if you don’t have one, but this party opens its doors to guests who play along with the masquerade. Inside, you’re welcomed to the bar featuring cocktail specials, champagne, beer and wine to help entertain you with the musical stylings of DJs K Relly, S**tbox and special guests! Dance under the giant chandelier on New Year’s Eve and party toward the future with friends in Seattle’s best nightlife district.

When: Saturday, December 31, 2016, 8pm – Sunday, January 1, 2017, 3am

Where: Studio Space, 12th Ave Arts, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Price: $15 – $35 (PRESALE: $15/Admission, $30/VIP all you can champagne

DOOR PRICE: $20/admission, $35/VIP all you can champagne)

Info: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2697301

New Year’s Eve Party Cruise with Waterways

Ring in the New Year in style aboard a beautiful Waterways yacht, with a champagne toast in hand and the best views of the dazzling fireworks show on Lake Union! Party the night away and dance to live DJ entertainment for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration.

YOUR CRUISE INCLUDES:

-3 hour cruise on Lake Union and Lake Washington

-Champagne toast at midnight

-Chef David’s specialty appetizers and decadent desserts

-Full-service bar available for the purchase of specialty cocktails, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages

-Cocktail seating – limited, non-guaranteed seating on this cruise

-Live DJ and dancing

-New Year’s party favors

-Amazing views of the New Year’s fireworks!

*This cruise is for guests 21 and older

When: Saturday, December 31, 2016, 8pm – Sunday, January 1, 2017, 3am

Where: Waterways Cruises and Events, 2441 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103

Price: $162.00

Info: https://waterwayscruises.com/new_years_eve_party_cruise_2016

