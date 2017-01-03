Enjoy peace of mind even with a busy schedule: 4 healthy slow-cooker recipes you can easily make

By Zita Lam
We get it! Another busy year ahead of us and sometimes we just want to kick back and relax a little bit on the dinner-making-wise. A great meal, for most of us, is an essential to keep us on our toes. Therefore, why sacrifice it when there’s alternative method to make sure a delicious dinner is ready to served when you come home from a stressful day? Here are some easy and healthy slow-cooker recipes which combines everyone’s Western-Asian style favorites. It’s time to take out your slow cooker and let’s get started!
Quinoa Risotto with Carrots and Asparagus
INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/2 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 2 c. quinoa, rinsed
- 4 c. low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 large carrots, sliced into rounds
- kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and quartered
- 2 c. peas, frozen or canned
DIRECTIONS
- In a slow-cooker, combine chicken, quinoa, 2 cups chicken broth, garlic, and carrots. Season generously with salt and pepper.
- Cook on high 4 hours, until chicken is easily shreddable. Shred chicken, then add asparagus and peas to slow-cooker and cook until tender, 30 minutes more.
- Pour over remaining chicken broth and stir until creamy.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 bone-in chicken breast
- 4 carrots
- 1 medium onion
- 1 lemon
- 4 sprig fresh dill
- 4 sprig fresh parsley
- 4 c. low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 stalk celery
- ¾ c. orzo
- 8 oz. snap peas
DIRECTIONS
- Place the chicken, carrots, onion, and lemon in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Using kitchen twine, tie the dill and parsley together and nestle it among the chicken and vegetables. Add the broth and 2 cups water, cover, and cook until the chicken is cooked through and easily shreds, 7 to 8 hours on low or 4 to 5 hours on high.
- Thirty minutes before serving, transfer the chicken to a bowl and the carrots and onion to a cutting board. Discard the lemon and herbs. Strain the liquid (if desired) and return to the slow cooker.
- Cut the celery into 1/4-inch pieces and add it to the slow cooker along with the orzo. Cover and cook on high until the orzo is tender, 20 to 25 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cut the carrots into rounds and cut the onion into 1/4-inch pieces. Shred the chicken into large pieces, discarding the bones.
- Just before serving, return the chicken, carrots, and onion to the slow cooker along with the snap peas and cook for 3 minutes. Serve with extra dill, if desired.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 lbs ground chicken (not ground chicken breast)
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 red bell pepper, cored and finely chopped
- 1/2 cup finely chopped yellow onion
- 1/2 cup hoisin sauce
- 2 Tbsp soy sauce
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 (8 oz) can sliced water chestnuts, drained and rinsed
- 1 1/2 cups cooked white or brown rice
- 3 green onions, sliced
- 1 Tbsp rice vinegar and 1 1/2 tsp sesame oil (optional)
- 2 heads iceberg lettuce
DIRECTIONS
- Place ground chicken and garlic in a large microwave safe bowl. Microwave mixture, stirring occasionally, until chicken is no longer pink, about 5 – 6 minutes.
- Drain off liquid and pour mixture into a 5 – 7 quart slow cooker. Add bell pepper, onion, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, 1/2 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp pepper and toss mixture. Cover and cook on low heat 2 – 3 hours until chicken is tender.
- Stir in water chestnuts, cooked rice, green onions, rice vinegar, and sesame oil, cook until heated through 3 – 5 minutes. Season with additional salt as desired. Separate iceberg lettuce leaves and serve with chicken filling.
Honey Garlic Chicken and Veggies
INGREDIENTS
- 8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
- 16 ounces baby red potatoes, halved
- 16 ounces baby carrots
- 16 ounces green beans, trimmed
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
FOR THE SAUCE
- 1/2 cup reduced sodium soy sauce
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
DIRECTIONS:
- In a large bowl, combine soy sauce, honey, ketchup, garlic, basil, oregano, red pepper flakes and pepper.
- Place chicken thighs, potatoes, carrots and soy sauce mixture into a 6-qt slow cooker. Cover and cook on low heat for 7-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours, basting every hour. Add green beans during the last 30 minutes of cooking time.
- OPTIONAL: Preheat oven to broil. Place chicken thighs onto a baking sheet, skin side up, and broil until crisp, about 3-4 minutes.
- Serve chicken immediately with potatoes, carrots and green beans, garnished with parsley, if desired.
