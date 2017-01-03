Enjoy peace of mind even with a busy schedule: 4 healthy slow-cooker recipes you can easily make

By Zita Lam

We get it! Another busy year ahead of us and sometimes we just want to kick back and relax a little bit on the dinner-making-wise. A great meal, for most of us, is an essential to keep us on our toes. Therefore, why sacrifice it when there’s alternative method to make sure a delicious dinner is ready to served when you come home from a stressful day? Here are some easy and healthy slow-cooker recipes which combines everyone’s Western-Asian style favorites. It’s time to take out your slow cooker and let’s get started!

Quinoa Risotto with Carrots and Asparagus

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 c. quinoa, rinsed

4 c. low-sodium chicken broth

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 large carrots, sliced into rounds

kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and quartered

2 c. peas, frozen or canned

DIRECTIONS

In a slow-cooker, combine chicken, quinoa, 2 cups chicken broth, garlic, and carrots. Season generously with salt and pepper. Cook on high 4 hours, until chicken is easily shreddable. Shred chicken, then add asparagus and peas to slow-cooker and cook until tender, 30 minutes more. Pour over remaining chicken broth and stir until creamy.

Lemony Chicken and Orzo Soup

INGREDIENTS

1 bone-in chicken breast

4 carrots

1 medium onion

1 lemon

4 sprig fresh dill

4 sprig fresh parsley

4 c. low-sodium chicken broth

2 stalk celery

¾ c. orzo

8 oz. snap peas

DIRECTIONS

Place the chicken, carrots, onion, and lemon in a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Using kitchen twine, tie the dill and parsley together and nestle it among the chicken and vegetables. Add the broth and 2 cups water, cover, and cook until the chicken is cooked through and easily shreds, 7 to 8 hours on low or 4 to 5 hours on high. Thirty minutes before serving, transfer the chicken to a bowl and the carrots and onion to a cutting board. Discard the lemon and herbs. Strain the liquid (if desired) and return to the slow cooker. Cut the celery into 1/4-inch pieces and add it to the slow cooker along with the orzo. Cover and cook on high until the orzo is tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Meanwhile, cut the carrots into rounds and cut the onion into 1/4-inch pieces. Shred the chicken into large pieces, discarding the bones. Just before serving, return the chicken, carrots, and onion to the slow cooker along with the snap peas and cook for 3 minutes. Serve with extra dill, if desired.

Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

INGREDIENTS

2 lbs ground chicken (not ground chicken breast)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 red bell pepper, cored and finely chopped

1/2 cup finely chopped yellow onion

1/2 cup hoisin sauce

2 Tbsp soy sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 (8 oz) can sliced water chestnuts, drained and rinsed

1 1/2 cups cooked white or brown rice

3 green onions, sliced

1 Tbsp rice vinegar and 1 1/2 tsp sesame oil (optional)

2 heads iceberg lettuce

DIRECTIONS

Place ground chicken and garlic in a large microwave safe bowl. Microwave mixture, stirring occasionally, until chicken is no longer pink, about 5 – 6 minutes. Drain off liquid and pour mixture into a 5 – 7 quart slow cooker. Add bell pepper, onion, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, 1/2 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp pepper and toss mixture. Cover and cook on low heat 2 – 3 hours until chicken is tender. Stir in water chestnuts, cooked rice, green onions, rice vinegar, and sesame oil, cook until heated through 3 – 5 minutes. Season with additional salt as desired. Separate iceberg lettuce leaves and serve with chicken filling.

Honey Garlic Chicken and Veggies

INGREDIENTS

8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

16 ounces baby red potatoes, halved

16 ounces baby carrots

16 ounces green beans, trimmed

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

FOR THE SAUCE

1/2 cup reduced sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup ketchup

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

In a large bowl, combine soy sauce, honey, ketchup, garlic, basil, oregano, red pepper flakes and pepper. Place chicken thighs, potatoes, carrots and soy sauce mixture into a 6-qt slow cooker. Cover and cook on low heat for 7-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours, basting every hour. Add green beans during the last 30 minutes of cooking time. OPTIONAL: Preheat oven to broil. Place chicken thighs onto a baking sheet, skin side up, and broil until crisp, about 3-4 minutes. Serve chicken immediately with potatoes, carrots and green beans, garnished with parsley, if desired.

(Source:Pinterest)