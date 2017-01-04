When it is cold in Seattle, let’s go somewhere tropical.

We love the snow, but the idea of going on a tropical vacation isn’t bad at all.

Bahamas: Pig Beach

Located in Exuma, the Bahamas, this island is popular for its “Official Home of the Swimming Pigs”. Under the average 78°F climate throughout January to March, visitors often find the special opportunity of swimming with the pigs on the uninhabited island of Big Major Cay as one of the unforgettable experiences. Approximately 20 pigs and piglets surviving easily on Big Major Cay, according to the official website, partly because “the island is blessed with three freshwater springs”, and “the generosity of visiting Bahamians and tourists.” If you happened to be an animal lover and have been dying to see the Bahamas, this is definitely your winter getaway!

Bora Bora

It’s officially the engagement season! Despite the deluge of holidays pictures on your social media sites, the news of people’s engagement seem to always find a way to catch your attention. Bora Bora, a small South Pacific island northwest of Tahiti in French Polynesia, was just selected as one of the world’s most romantic places by National Geographic. The magazine also recommends Le Méridien Bora Bora island resort as the once-in-a-lifetime honeymoon destination. If you are planning to pop the question or just want to have a relax Valentine’s getaway, the beauty of Bora Bora may melt your heart before your significant other does.

Thailand: Pattaya

New Year, New Resolutions! But first, let’s plan a rebound trip. Most of us have been there: waking up not sure what is the purpose of life ; wondering if we have ever taken a wrong path; and worrying we won’t be able to live the fullest life possible. As much as traveling can become some forms of escapism, it helps us to find ourselves. It doesn’t matter if you are a buddhist or not, surround yourself by the massive temple carved out of wood at the Sanctuary of Truth may refresh your 2016’s soul. After the saintly experience, Pattaya also offers beautiful beaches, a village-like vibe, and night markets for you to enjoy the tropical warmness.

Bali

When people talk about vacation, Bali is the place which comes up to their minds. As being the world’s most popular travel destination, this Indonesian island is not only known for its volcanic mountains, iconic rice paddies, beaches and coral reefs, but also for its yoga and meditation retreats. Bali can be narrowed down to be everyone’s favorite vacation getaway, open air massage villa with the open oceanic view, unique resorts with the animals theme, springs built in luxury houses, and the endless drinks to boost up your vacation mood.

The Seychelles

An archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, off East Africa. The temperature remains an average 80°F during the winter time, and since the winds come from the northwest, breezes are more gentle. Most beaches are safe to swim on and there are activities for both adults and children. Most of the hotels offer kids clubs in which face painting, kayaking, swimming pool games, boat rides, and bowling are available to register. Seychelles is one of the family-friendly destinations and it proves itself as everyone’s paradise.

Easter Island

Famous for its moai, the carved human figures with oversize heads, this volcanic island in Polynesia is a Chilean territory. With only less than 6000 population, it’s often seen as a mysterious place that attracts world explorers to step foot on this island. It contains a bold history and theories of this place, and if you are into historic attraction or maybe facts of UFO, this is your spot.

Aruba

A tiny Dutch Caribbean island off the coast of Venezuela, and it has dry, sunny weather, blond beaches and gentle surf. From sports competition to Carnival parades, there are always exciting activities going on in Aruba. If there are any descriptions for Aruba, it’d be world-renowned beaches, perfect weather year-round, convenient airlift, world-class resorts, restaurants, entertainment, nightlife, shopping, and friendly people.