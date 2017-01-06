Finding Neverland comes to the Paramount in January

KeyBank Broadway at The Paramount is pleased to announce that Finding Neverland will play at The Paramount Theatre from January 10 to 15, 2017.

Based on the Academy Award-winning Miramax motion picture by David Magee, and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee, Finding Neverland follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up – one of the most beloved stories of all time.

Directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Hair) with book by Olivier Award-nominee James Graham, music and lyrics by Gary Barlow (Take That) and Grammy Award- winner Eliot Kennedy, and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Mia Michaels (“So You Think You Can Dance,” Cirque du Soleil’s Delirium), this new musical, packed with mesmerizing visuals, irresistible songs and plenty of laughs, is a timeless story about the power of imagination and spectacular proof that you never really have to grow up.

The production features scenic design by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask (Pippin, Book of Mormon), lighting design by Tony Award®-winner Kenneth Posner (The Coast of Utopia, Pippin), costume design by Suttirat Larlarb (Of Mice and Men), sound design by Tony Award®-nominee Jonathan Deans (Pippin, La Cage aux Folles), hair and make-up design by Richard Mawbey, projection design by Jon Driscoll, music supervision by Fred Lassen, musical direction by Ryan Cantwell and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Produced by Weinstein Live Entertainment and NETworks Presentations, Finding Neverland will be at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre for only eight performances. The schedule for the Seattle engagement is:

Tuesday, January 10 7:30pm

Wednesday, January 11 7:30pm

Thursday, January 12 7:30pm

Friday, January 13 8:00pm

Saturday, January 14 2:00pm and 8:00pm

Sunday, January 15 1:00pm An ASL / AVIA Interpreted performance

6:30pm – An Open Caption performance

Tickets start at $30 and are available on-line at available at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-745-3000 or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (Monday through Friday, 10am to 6pm).