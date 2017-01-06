A Glance at Woodland Park Zoo’s 2017 activities

February 11

Valentine’s Day Enrichment, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Otters, red pandas, snow leopards, gorillas, and other animals at Woodland Park Zoo celebrate the holiday of love with heart-shaped ice pops made of fruit juice, honey, and strawberries, herbal bouquets, heart-shaped steaks and more animal favorites. The romantic treats are part of the zoo’s excellent animal care program to help enrich the lives of the zoo’s animals, promote natural animal behavior and engage zoo visitors.

February 28

2017 Thrive Leadership Awards, 6:00 p.m., Four Seasons Hotel Seattle

Woodland Park Zoo’s Board of Directors and President and CEO Alejandro Grajal, PhD, invite you to the new Thrive Leadership Awards! The dinner event honors extraordinary leadership in conservation and philanthropy while sipping “bat friendly” tequilas and mescals. Rodrigo Medellín, PhD, Thrive’s guest speaker and inaugural Conservation Leadership Award honoree, has dedicated his life to the study, teaching and conservation of bats. Rodrigo is a celebrated senior professor at the National University of Mexico’s Institute of Ecology and star of “The Bat Man of Mexico”―a BBC-produced film chronicling how Rodrigo and “bat friendly” tequilas and mescals are revolutionizing Mexico’s tequila industry and saving species. Please join the zoo for a special evening of discovery and recognition of the people who make the zoo’s mission possible. Event tickets begin at $250. For information, visit zoo.org/thrive.

March 4

Rose Pruning Demonstration at Woodland Park Rose Garden, noon-3:00 p.m.

Need tips on pruning roses, using proper tools and more? Come to the Woodland Park Rose Garden for the annual rose pruning demonstration hosted by the Seattle Rose Society. Learn about roses and how to care for them, get answers to your questions by rosarians. Admission to demonstration and Rose Garden: Free. Zoo parking fee applies.

April 8

Spring Safari: African Wildlife Conservation Day, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Celebrate the African Savanna and the amazing animals that live there during Spring Safari: African Wildlife Conservation Day. Attend educational keeper talks and special enrichment sessions to learn more about issues such as illegal poaching and habitat loss, and how your choices and actions can help save giraffe, lions, ostrich and other critical savanna animals.

April 15

Bunny Bounce and Easter Baskets for the Animals, 9:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Hop, skip and jump to Woodland Park Zoo for the 16th annual Bunny Bounce, featuring amazing egg hunts for children ages 1-8, crafts, bunny encounters, and eggs-citing zoo programs throughout the day. Space may be limited. Each egg hunt is open on a first-come, first-served basis. Orangutans, lemurs, grizzlies, and more nibble on specially made Easter baskets lined with flowers, berries and other favorite treats. The special treats are part of the zoo’s excellent animal care program to help enrich the lives of the zoo’s animals, promote natural animal behavior, keep animals mentally stimulated and engage zoo visitors.

May 13

Mom & Me at the Zoo, 9:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Celebrate Mother’s Day with the 27th annual Mom & Me at the Zoo. Moms and families enjoy lots of fun activities on the North Meadow. Moms receive half-price admission to the zoo on the day of the event.

May 20

Early Morning Bird Walk, 6:45-9:30 a.m.

In celebration of International Migratory Bird Day, take a guided tour on zoo grounds with a keeper and learn firsthand about the wild birds that call Woodland Park Zoo home, and those that make it a temporary home during their annual migration. Zookeepers and expert staff will be your guides, giving natural history and birding tips to participants of all ages and levels of experience. Meet at the South Entrance at 6:45 a.m. The walk will last approximately two hours. Please bring binoculars and weather-appropriate clothing. Light breakfast snacks will be served. Reservations are required. RSVP by emailing Elizabeth.Bacher@zoo.org. Space is limited. More details coming soon.

Summer

2017 Summer Experience

Several new animals have joined Woodland Park Zoo’s Ambassador Animals program including an arctic fox, skunk and pot-bellied pigs. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet these incredible animals through engaging, up-close experiences that incite empathy and the desire to take action for wildlife. The zoo’s Raptor Center is increasing its visitor space and transforming the popular raptor program by expanding the diversity of animals for visitors to experience in the dynamic encounters. In addition to birds of prey, the new program will feature several of the zoo’s new Ambassador Animals. Butterflies will return for the second year of the zoo’s Molbak’s Butterfly Garden, showcasing at least 15 native North American species. This year, an outdoor pollinator garden will be added to expand the experience: this new hands-on learning garden will teach visitors about the importance of pollinators and what they can do to help them.

June-August

BECU ZooTunes presented by Carter Subaru Concert Series

The ever-popular summer concert series is back for its 34th year, still offering the best concert bargain in the Pacific Northwest. Top artists and singer-songwriters perform outdoors in the zoo’s North Meadow with festival seating. Blankets, low-backed chairs and picnic baskets are welcome. ZooTunes concert tickets go on sale at zoo.org/zootunes in early spring.

June 3

Bear Affair: Living Northwest Conservation Day, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

What does it mean to live in the Pacific Northwest with wildlife in our own backyard? What happens when you don’t store food properly or haphazardly leave garbage around while camping in bear country? Get a glimpse of the results as Woodland Park Zoo’s popular grizzly bear brothers tear into a campsite, and learn what steps you can take to properly bear-proof your surroundings. Hear keeper talks with special enrichment treats for bears, wolves, raptors and more, and learn what these Pacific Northwest animals need in order to survive in the wild and peacefully co-exist with humans.

July 1-2

Red, White & Zoo, 10:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

It’s a Fourth of July picnic as Woodland Park Zoo’s animals— orangutans, lemurs, pigs, gorillas and more—are treated to star-shaped popsicles, watermelons or corn on the cob in celebration of Red, White & Zoo. The treats are part of the zoo’s excellent animal care program to help enrich the lives of the zoo’s animals, promote natural animal behavior, keep animals mentally stimulated and engage visitors.

July 14

Woodland Park Zoo’s 41st Annual Jungle Party, 4:30-9:30 p.m.

It’s Woodland Park Zoo’s 41st Annual Jungle Party, URBAN EXCURSION: Our Toast to Wildlife! Nearly 1,000 of the Northwest’s civic and philanthropic leaders come together on the zoo’s North Meadow to indulge in an evening of festivities including fun-filled bidding on several hundred exciting auction items and experiences during the silent and live auctions, a colorful reception, live entertainment, up-close animal experiences for patron guests, a lavish sit-down dinner and open bars. The fundraiser, which raised $1.5 million in 2016, supports the zoo’s animal care, conservation and education programs. For more information, visit zoo.org/jungleparty.

July 27 & 28

Tasting Flight Wine Event at the Zoo, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Uncork some of the Northwest’s finest boutique wines at Woodland Park Zoo’s Tasting Flight after hours, adults only event. Winemakers will be on hand to answer questions and give tips to make the most of your tasting experiences. Additional tastings, full bottles of your favorite selections, and small bites will also be available for purchase at the event. Must be 21 and over to attend. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the zoo. Visit zoo.org/wine for ticket information.

August 12

Wild Asia: Asian Wildlife Conservation Day, 9:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Wild Asia: Asian Wildlife Conservation Day illustrates how the zoo’s partnerships are helping to save the endangered wildlife of Asia and bringing life sustaining commerce to indigenous families. Learn more about issues like logging and palm oil, and how your choices and actions can help to save Malayan tigers, orangutans, tree kangaroos and other endangered animals. The day is filled with activities including keeper talks, crafts, family activities and more.

October 5

Brew at the Zoo, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The fabulous tasting event features micro brews and ciders at this adults-only evening. Held in the zoo’s Rain Forest Food Pavilion and Zoomazium, the event also features food and entertainment to “top off” your evening. Must be 21 and over to attend. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the zoo. Visit zoo.org/brew for ticket information.

October 28 & 29

Pumpkin Bash and Trick-or-Treating, 9:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Pumpkins for the animals, trick-or-treating, and more are in store for little goblins and ghosts at Woodland Park Zoo’s family-friendly Pumpkin Bash. Discover a repertoire of animal behavior as hippos, bears, Malayan tigers, lemurs, and other animals crunch, smash or stomp on pumpkins! The pumpkins are part of the zoo’s excellent animal care program to help enrich the lives of the zoo’s animals, promote natural animal behavior, keep animals mentally and physically stimulated and engage zoo visitors. Free with zoo admission or membership.

November 11

Veterans Day Discount

They serve, they defend, they protect, they sacrifice, and Woodland Park Zoo salutes them. In honor of those who put themselves at risk in service to their community and country, the zoo extends free admission to all active, retired, and veteran U.S. military personnel and their spouses with valid service identification on Veterans Day. Veterans Day discounts cannot be combined with other offers or zoo discounts.

November 18

Turkey Toss, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The zoo’s carnivores chow down on raw, store-prepared turkeys at the annual Turkey Toss. The turkey treats are part of the zoo’s excellent animal care program to help enrich the lives of the zoo’s animals, promote natural animal behavior, keep animals mentally and physically stimulated and engage zoo visitors.

November 24

WildLights, November 24 through January 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Friends and families are invited to commemorate the holiday season at Woodland Park Zoo’s sixth annual WildLights celebration. Guests will be transported to a festive winter wonderland complete with lights, treats, animals and more. Tickets will be available for purchase at zoo.org/wildlights.

December 16-18, 21-23 Winter Celebration, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Some animals hibernate during the winter, but you don’t have to! Celebrate winter by taking a wildlife trek at Woodland Park Zoo’s Winter Celebration. Discover a repertoire of animal behavior as animals munch on holiday-themed treats such as wreaths with assorted fruit, evergreen trees with ornamental fruit, and boughs and wrapped boxes. Winter Celebration is part of the zoo’s excellent animal care program to help enrich the lives of the zoo’s animals, promote natural animal behavior, keep animals mentally stimulated and engage zoo visitors.

General information

Hours: October 1 through April 30: 9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. daily.

May 1 through September 30: 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. daily.

The zoo is open every day except Christmas Day.

Admission: October 1-March 31: Adult (13-64) $14.95; Child (3-12) $9.95.

Base admission, April 1-September 30: Adult (13-64) $20.95; Child (3-12) $12.95. A

ctive, retired, and veteran U.S. military and their families, seniors and people with physical disabilities receive an admission discount. Zoo members receive free zoo admission year round. Admission prices subject to change.

Parking: $6.00. Parking is limited.

Location: Enter through the West Entrance on Phinney Ave. N. between N. 55th & N. 56th Sts. or South Entrance at N. 50th St. & Fremont Ave. N.

For more information, visit www.zoo.org or call 206.548.2500.