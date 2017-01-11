Boards & Commissions Meeting Calendar

Pet Loss Support Group

When: THURSDAY, JANUARY 12, 2017, 5:30 – 6:45PM

Where :Seattle Animal Shelter Upper Level Conference Room 2061 15th Ave W Seattle, WA 98119

Event Description: The Pet Loss Support Group provides a safe, supportive place where pet owners who have lost a beloved animal can share stories about their pet and work through their grief. Groups are led by trained facilitators.

Contact Phone:206-386-7387

Link: http://www.seattle.gov/animalshelter/

Northwest Hospital Standing Advisory Committee (SAC) Meeting

When: THURSDAY, JANUARY 12, 2017, 6 – 7:30PM

Where: Northwest Hospital 1550 N 115th St Seattle, WA 98133

Event Description: Northwest Hospital & Medical Center and the City of Seattle have re-established a Standing Citizens Advisory Committee concerning development under Northwest Hospital’s Major Institution Master Plan. That Plan lays out the type and location of new development at Northwest Hospital and establishes guidelines for the design of development on campus, and the management of traffic to reduce possible negative impacts of proposed development on the surrounding community.

Contact Phone: 206-684-0302

Cost: Free

Link: goo.gl/UL3rIy

Urban Village Community Design Workshop

When: Tuesday, JAN 17, 2017, 6 – 9PM

City Council is hosting Urban Village Community Design Workshops in in January to help inform City Council and the Office of Planning and Community development about how our Urban Villages should look, feel, and function in support of important citywide goals for increased affordability, design quality, and more diverse housing options throughout Seattle.

We welcome a lively interchange of ideas and opinions on the recently proposed zoning changes for your neighborhood, including where the boundary for urban villages should be drawn, what mix of zones best support the context and conditions of local areas, and how to encourage more housing options and elements of livability (including neighborhood amenities such as frequent and reliable transit, community-serving businesses, parks and schools).

Registration Details: RSVP Required. We look forward to hearing from you. To RSVP, please e-mail Spencer Williams at Spencer.Williams@seattle.gov. Please indicate at that time if you require accommodations for accessibility or interpretation services. Childcare will be provided at event. Due to meeting format, space is limited.

Location:Hamilton International Middle School – Commons 1610 N. 41st St. Seattle, WA 98103