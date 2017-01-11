Events & Announcements

“Dream, Girl” Documentary Screening

It’s time we stop telling girls they can be anything they want to be and actually show them what it means to be a leader.

General Assembly is delighted to present, ‘Dream, Girl’, a documentary that follows the paths of five female entrepreneurs as they go from managing brand new startups to million dollar industries.

‘Dream, Girl’ traces the stories and shares the experiences of these female founders; from being underestimated by their male counterparts; to getting the courage to take the leap and quit their nine-to-fives; to funding and financing their start-ups; and taking a break from their careers to focus on families. Each woman has an authentic story unique to her individual experience, yet we learn our stories are interconnected in ways that uplift us all, in business and in life.

Where: General Assembly Seattle 1218 3rd Ave Seattle, WA 98101

When: Thursday, JAN 12, 2017, 6:30 – 8:30PM

Cost: Free!

Link: goo.gl/g1dC45

Seattle Wedding Sho

Family-owned and locally operated since 1989, the Seattle Wedding Show has won Seattle Bride magazine’s award for best Wedding Show twelve years in a row. On Jan. 14 and 15, brides, grooms, moms, dads, bridesmaids and groomsmen from all over the Northwest will converge at the Washington State Convention & Trade Center to peruse flowers and favors; order invitations; sample cakes; and meet caterers and musicians.

When: Saturday, JAN 14, 2017, 10AM – 5:30PM

Where: Washington State Convention Center 705 Pike St Seattle, WA 98101

Cost: Tickets are $17 and can be ordered online at www.weddingshow.com or purchased at the door. Children under 12 are free.

Link: www.weddingshow.com

Free Weekend Walks

Our January Free Weekend Walks will feature “Conifers” as our topic. It is a quiet month in our gardens and a perfect time to look at many of the beautiful evergreen trees in our collection; these quiet giants that look amazing year round but tend to stay in the back ground.

Come with us and take a casual walk with a knowledgeable guide and learn more about these trees that once dominated the plant kingdom on earth.

When: Sunday, JAN 15, 2017, 1AM – 2:30PM

Where: University of Washington Botanic Gardens 2300 Arboretum Dr E Seattle, WA 98112

Cost: Free

Link: www.uwbotanicgardens.org