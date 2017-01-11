Forbes’ prediction on 2017 food trend

The food industry is always changing, and here we come, new food trends are already ahead of us. Looking back to last year, we adored Mediterranean dishes, craved green products, and explored different styles of Poké. Although the restaurant choices in Seattle may not be as diverse and mature as the nearby cities, Seattleites, with no doubt, could be the world’s biggest foodie. Here are the five top food trends predicted by Forbes, let’s take a look to see if there is anything you can relate to your new year self!

Vegetarian comfort food

Mashed cauliflower instead of rice and pasta? How about vegetable crust on your favorite pizza? If both sound good to you, this year might be your year to go more vegetarian and less carb. According to Pinterest, the word “veggies” in its comfort food searches has raised by 336% last year, while words such as “lasagna,” “macaroni” and “Stroganoff” were off by 69%, 55% and 50%, respectively.

Artisan butcher shops-plus-restaurants

The “butcher-to-table” trend is a whole new level for the meat lovers. Providing a more upscale flair to the craft of butchery, this trend lets customers be in awe with the preparation of everything from grilled steak to charcuterie. Plus, they will get to eat them right away. Seattle’s very own butcher shops-plus-restaurants, The Butcher’s table, is a fine dining steakhouse alongside with its Butcher Shop

The Butcher’s table

2121 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA 98121

206.209.5990

An updated all-day Breakfast

Not only many fast food chains are offering customer all-day Breakfast, a lot of local businesses are catching up with the trend. However, Forbes says what’s particularly unique about it in 2017 is how the texture of breakfast will change. Instead of soft scrambled eggs, buttered grits, and oatmeal, the all-day menu is expected to be more aggressive in which fried chicken, crispy chorizo and chimichurri will be found on it.

Kale no more

Great, especially for some of the non-kale lovers. Kale is no longer the symbol of the healthy lifestyle, in fact, there are many more vegetarian options that are also good for reducing food waste. Seaweeds, for example, it packs in more umami flavors for different broths. Many chefs are looking out for newer, more interesting alternatives such as beet greens, chard, turnip greens, mustard greens, and carrot tops in order to achieve the waste-not economy.

Bowls, bowls, bowls

As Poké is still considered a new trend in Seattle, Forbes believes eating from bowls will be taking over further as restaurants are migrating from serving handheld items to placing in bowls like Korean bibimbap. Not only it is easier and faster to assemble a bowl than the plated upscale entrees, holding a bowl would also likely make you psychologically more prone to mindfulness, said Forbes.