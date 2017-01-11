Weekly Events of Arts & Entertainment

【Exhibition】

“Mine”

When: Till February 4th

Time: Mon- Sat 9:30am-8pm; Sun 12pm-5pm

Where: Gunnar Nordstrom Gallery

Info: http://www.gunnarnordstrom.com/

Over the years the Gunnar Nordstrom Gallery has purchased a variety of works that have been hung, put away or hidden.As the gallery begins the thirty-first year in business, it is launching a series of selection out of their inventory. With wall space and storage always a challenge, Gunnar Nordstrom Gallery wanted to bring out some of their framed works that haven’t been offered before or passed up and offer them for sale in this group exhibit.

【Opera】

La Traviata

When: Jan 14-28

Time: 2pm; 7:30pm

Where: McCaw Hall

Info: https://www.seattleopera.org/

A classic opera by Giuseppe Verdi, an Italian composer who created the piece based on the famous French novel. It first performed in 1853, and many songs from the production such as “Drinking Song”, “Ah! Fors’è lui” and “Sempre libera” are still in most vocalists’ repertoire lists.

Story starts at a society event, guests await the arrival of Violetta Valéry, the city’s most sophisticated high-society courtesan. Violetta is dying, and the cruel voyeurs are eager to witness Violetta’s demise. The crowd foists a new admirer on her: a young, socially awkward bookworm named Alfredo Germont. But he lectures the prostitute, telling her that she should lead a respectable life in which love reigns supreme. She tries to dismiss his ideas as naïve and impractical, but reassesses her life, renounces her lifestyle, and moves to the country with Alfredo.

【Stage Play】

Guards at the Taj

When: Jan 27- Feb 4

Time: 7:30pm

Where: ACT Theatre

Info: http://www.acttheatre.org/

Part of ACTLab’s 10th Anniversary Season, Guards at the Taj will be among the first plays to celebrate this exhilarating year of new and seasoned works. This dark comedy, written by Rajiv Joseph, explores a 17th century Indian myth about the Taj Mahal in a poetic and existential duet between Humayun and Babur, two low Imperial guards who are faced with the greatest moral test of their lives, and maybe of the century.