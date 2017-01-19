Strong Broadway year coming through! “The King and I” , “Hamilton”, and many more!

By Zita Lam

Seattle’s Paramount Theatre has a strong musical lineup to celebrate the new year. To kick off 2017, its engagement with the national tour of the Lincoln Center Theater production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King And I that led by Laura Michelle Kelly (Anna Leonowens) and Jose Liana (King of Siam), will play from Jan 24 through Feb 2.

Once was described as “first rated, sumptuous” (The New York Time) and “too beautiful to miss” (New York Magazine), the musical will be at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre for thirteen performances. This audiences’ all-time favorite production, directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, won four 2015 Tony Awards® including Best Revival of a Musical.

When asked about the casts, director Bartlett Sher referred Jose Liana is one of Broadway’s great talents. “Jose was so superb on Broadway in the The King and I that I begged him to join us on the tour and I feel we are incredibly lucky to have him.” Sher said, “He brings such joy and virility and strength to the King.” He then commented, “Laura Michelle has one of the best voices on Broadway matched with an extraordinary heart. Her work on Finding Neverland and Mary Poppins distinguished both of those shows with her natural grace and joy. She will be an exquisite Anna Leonowens.”

The season continues with numerous classic Broadway shows such as Rent, Mamma Mia!, Cabaret, The Sound of Music, Disney’s Aladdin, The Bodyguard,Elf The Musical, Les Misérables, and The Phantom of the Opera. Another exciting news for Seattleites is now they get a chance to watch Hamilton’s premiere Seattle engagement at the Paramount.

For more information, visit http://seattle.broadway.com/

The King and I

Tuesday, Jan. 24 7:30 PM

Wednesday, Jan. 25 7:30 PM

Thursday, Jan. 26 7:30 PM

Friday, Jan. 27 8:00 PM

Saturday, Jan. 28 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM

Sunday, Jan. 29 1:00pm – An ASL / AVIA Interpreted performance

6:30pm – An Open Caption performance

Monday, Jan. 30 7:30 PM

Tuesday, Jan. 31 7:30 PM

Wednesday, Feb. 1 7:30 PM

Thursday, Feb. 2 7:30 PM

Friday, Feb. 3 8:00 PM

The lineup for the 2017/2018 KeyBank Broadway at The Paramount Season

The Sound of Music

September 6 – 11, 2017

Disney’s Aladdin

October 12 – 29, 2017

The Bodyguard

November 14 – 19, 2017

Elf The Musical

December 5 – 10, 2017

The Book of Mormon (Season Option)

January 2 – 14, 2018

Hamilton

February 13 – March 18, 2018

Love Never Dies

May 8 – 13, 2018

Les Misérables

June 6 – 17, 2018

The Phantom of the Opera (Season Option)

August 8 – 19, 2018