Strong Broadway year coming through! “The King and I” , “Hamilton”, and many more!

Seattle’s Paramount Theatre has a strong musical lineup to celebrate the new year. To kick off 2017, its engagement with the national tour of the Lincoln Center Theater production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King And I that led by Laura Michelle Kelly (Anna Leonowens) and Jose Liana (King of Siam), will play from Jan 24 through Feb 2.
Once was described as “first rated, sumptuous” (The New York Time) and “too beautiful to miss” (New York Magazine), the musical will be at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre for thirteen performances. This audiences’ all-time favorite production, directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, won four 2015 Tony Awards® including Best Revival of a Musical.
When asked about the casts, director Bartlett Sher referred Jose Liana is one of Broadway’s great talents. “Jose was so superb on Broadway in the The King and I that I begged him to join us on the tour and I feel we are incredibly lucky to have him.” Sher said, “He brings such joy and virility and strength to the King.” He then commented, “Laura Michelle has one of the best voices on Broadway matched with an extraordinary heart. Her work on Finding Neverland and Mary Poppins distinguished both of those shows with her natural grace and joy. She will be an exquisite Anna Leonowens.”
The season continues with numerous classic Broadway shows such as Rent, Mamma Mia!, Cabaret, The Sound of Music, Disney’s Aladdin, The Bodyguard,Elf The Musical, Les Misérables, and The Phantom of the Opera. Another exciting news for Seattleites is now they get a chance to watch Hamilton’s premiere Seattle engagement at the Paramount.
For more information, visit http://seattle.broadway.com/
The King and I
Tuesday, Jan. 24 7:30 PM
Wednesday, Jan. 25 7:30 PM
Thursday, Jan. 26 7:30 PM
Friday, Jan. 27 8:00 PM
Saturday, Jan. 28 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM
Sunday, Jan. 29 1:00pm – An ASL / AVIA Interpreted performance
6:30pm – An Open Caption performance
Monday, Jan. 30 7:30 PM
Tuesday, Jan. 31 7:30 PM
Wednesday, Feb. 1 7:30 PM
Thursday, Feb. 2 7:30 PM
Friday, Feb. 3 8:00 PM
The lineup for the 2017/2018 KeyBank Broadway at The Paramount Season
The Sound of Music
September 6 – 11, 2017
Disney’s Aladdin
October 12 – 29, 2017
The Bodyguard
November 14 – 19, 2017
Elf The Musical
December 5 – 10, 2017
The Book of Mormon (Season Option)
January 2 – 14, 2018
Hamilton
February 13 – March 18, 2018
Love Never Dies
May 8 – 13, 2018
Les Misérables
June 6 – 17, 2018
The Phantom of the Opera (Season Option)
August 8 – 19, 2018