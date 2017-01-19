A legend who has influenced many great songwriters in America

By Zita Lam

Woodrow Wilson “Woody” Guthrie (1912-1967), an American singer-songwriter and musician whose musical legacy includes hundreds of political, traditional, and children’s songs, along with ballads and improvised works. Devised by David M. Lutken, and directed by Nick Corley, Seattle Repertory Theatre brings back the agitated, miserable, inspiring, and joyful tale of “America’s great folk poet” under the spotlight. Songs that have across decades are once again performed with a story to be told, this musical portrait features Woody’s stirring ballads anthems and celebrates the colorful life and rich musical legacy of America’s great folk troubadour.

Opened on last Wednesday the 11th, David M. Lutken, who won the Helen Hayes and the Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Woody Guthrie, showcases an amazing music talent along with three other actors/musicians. “Bound for Glory,” “Pastures of Plenty,” “The Ballad of Tom Joad,” “This Land is Your Land,” and two dozen more of the century’s best-known protest songs are performed live and have coordinated with a wide range of instruments. With a simple setting of the stage, mood throughout the musical solely rely on actors’ storytelling skills. Their well-scripted performance have shown a different era of the Great Depression that had inspired a spectacular blues/folk songs movement. Woody’s influential songs has inspired many familiar names such as Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, and Phil Ochs.

The production has played in over 50 cities in the U.S., United Kingdom, Middle East, China, Europe, and now finally runs in Seattle. In addition to Lutken, it includes Darcie Deaville and Helen Jean Russell, both from the original cast, as well as multi-instrumentalist David Finch. Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie plays at Seattle Repertory Theatre through Jan 29, for more information, visit seattlerep.org.