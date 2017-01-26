Weekly Events of Arts & Entertainment

【Musical】

The King and I

When: Jan 24-Feb 3

Time: 7:30pm

Where: Seattle’s Paramount Theatre

Info: http://seattle.broadway.com/

Seattle’s Paramount Theatre has a strong musical lineup to celebrate the new year. To kick off 2017, its engagement with the national tour of the Lincoln Center Theater production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King And I that led by Laura Michelle Kelly (Anna Leonowens) and Jose Liana (King of Siam), will play from Jan 24 through Feb 2. Once was described as “first rated, sumptuous” (The New York Time) and “too beautiful to miss” (New York Magazine), the musical will be at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre for thirteen performances. This audiences’ all-time favorite production, directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, won four 2015 Tony Awards® including Best Revival of a Musical.

【Dance】

SHOT

When: Jan 19-Feb 4

Time: 7:30pm

Where: Seattle Repertory Theatre

Info: www.seattlerep.org

SHOT is a dance/theatre work that centers around the alarming and continuous murder of black people by American law enforcement and its expanding power and authority supported by recent rulings by the Supreme Court. Visionary Choreographer/Director Donald Byrd’s piece will use dance, text, fiction, music, mise-en-scene, sound, voice, documentary facts, and media to engage audiences in issues that are difficult and intractable.