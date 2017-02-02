What does the entertainment industry have to say about politics?

By Zita Lam

The Golden Globe Awards were just a month ago, but the biggest news from the show came from Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech and other topics that are impacting today’s political landscape. In her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Streep criticized President-Elect Donald Trump about his stance on political issues in America. In the first two months of 2017, we had the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, Women’s Marches across the US, and President Trump’s Immigration Order. During these and other events, celebrities didn’t waste anytime using their platform to talk about political issues. The following is what big names in the entertainment industry had to say regarding our society.

Actress Meryl Streep made strong political statements on the Golden Globe Awards, specifically, calling out President Trump. During the politically charged speech, she said “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. When the powerful uses their position to bully others we all lose.”

During the Women’s March on January 21, singer Madonna surprised and addressed a large crowd in Washington. She raised her voice for women’s right, immigration and other civil rights by telling marchers “It seems as though we had all slipped into a false sense of comfort, that justice would prevail and that good would win in the end. Well, good did not win this election. But good will win in the end.”

Actress Scarlett Johansson also gave a passionate speech at the Women’s March in Washington. In front of over 500,000 protesters she said “President Trump, I did not vote for you. That said, I respect that you are you our President-elect and I want to be able to support you. But first I ask that you support me, support my sister, support my mother, support my best friends and all of all girlfriends. Support the men and women here today that are anxiously awaiting to see how your next moves may drastically affect their lives. Support my daughter who may actually, as a result of the appointments you have made, grow up in a county that is moving backwards, not forward, and who may potentially not have the right to make choices for her body and her future that your daughter Ivanka has been privileged to have.”

During the SAG Awards, David Harbour from “Stranger Things”, won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. He used his time on stage to relay a thoughtful message, saying “We are united in that we are all human beings, and we are all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive. Now, as we act in the continuing narrative of ‘Stranger Things,’ we 1983 midwesterners will repel bullies, we will shelter freaks and outcasts — those who have no homes — [and] we will get past the lies, we will hunt monsters and when we are lost amidst the hypocrisy and casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak, and the disenfranchised and the marginalized and we will do it all with soul, with heart and joy.”

Actor Ashton Kutcher said to all SAG members, travelers at airports, and everyone watching at home across America, “You are a part of the fabric of who we are, and we love you and we welcome you.”

Actress Taraji P. Henson from “Hidden Figure” made reference to the message of her movie, “This story is of unity. This story is about what happens when we put our differences aside, and we come together as a human race. We win. Love wins everytime.”