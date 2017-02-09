Redefines the fine dining experience — Circadia brings back the ‘Mad Men” era to Seattle

By Zita Lam

Remember how the original El Gaucho steakhouse used to be Seattle’s landmark of fine dining in the 60s? Thirty-two years after the business was closed on Seventh Avenue and Olive way, a new dining experience has taken over to revitalize this historic building. Opened last November, Circadia — a restaurant that redefines luxury, is devoted to bring back vintage glamour to the city.

Heavily influenced by the 1960s “Mad Men” era, owners Jeanie Inglis and Jake Kosseff, decided to remind Seattle of this charming and classy time. Circadia is designed to provide an upscale dining experience that features an art deco like environment. Its style comprises a blend of modern with a classic blend of 1960s contemporary; most importantly, this is the place where people get to put on their most dazzling outfits without feeling overdressed.

“When people think of dining out here, the options are limited.” Jeanie referred to today’s postmodern food industry, “There are a lot of restaurants that tend to serve the same kinds of food and seem to have the same look. When you see them starting to run its courses, you know it’s time to do something different, something a lot more glamorous.”

“We know that Seattle is becoming more and more metropolitan due to the increasing population of immigrants. Some of them carry a large potential investment aspect, and they are looking for a upscale lifestyle.” She added, “A lot of people who work for companies like Amazon and Google, travel worldwide. They are expecting a real city can provide a real fine dining service.”

Circadia offers a choice of tasting and regular menus with a bar and lounge area that stands out from the contrastive themes of the restaurant. Jeanie believes a good sommelier is also a key to attract people from all over the world to visit, she said, “We have a really great team of people. Our beverage director Andrea, she has worked for Wine Spectator as the director of the New York Wine Experience for the last thirty years.”

She also showcased an antique cocktail glass collection that is specifically served with only special house cocktails. “Jake and I spent a year collecting them from antique stores and flea markets. You see, they all have a different pattern and since they are very old, you can’t find them anymore. Of course you can get reproduction, but it is more fun to find them one by one myself. Knowing that they are all have history makes them one of the kind.”

As the restaurant’s interior designer and owner, Jeanie, insisted that majority of the design be custom made in order to perfect every detail. Having round-booths, for example. She said, “You don’t see them around because they take up a lot of room. Most restaurants are more toward maximizing every single inch of space to cramp as many people as possible.” However, Circadia aims for a different and more pleasant design concept for their guests. She explained, “We want our guests to enjoy their time in here with our spacious setting. They don’t have to worry about stuffing in narrow seats, hearing people talk next to each other, and having a hard time get in and out of the chair.”

She emphasized, “Especially for the elderly, I think people often forget about them. When they talk about design and stuffs, they ought to neglect the older generation but only focus on the new young generation.”

From the silverware, velvet chairs, stools, counter tables, bar tops, up to the chandeliers, everything is custom made. The chandeliers shines bright with four shades of color including champagne, white color crystal, smokey grey, amber brown. The ambiance of Circadia is similar to the meaning of its name, where chandeliers represent the sun during the day, and further towards the back, it gets darker like the night. This theme creates a sort of harmony and unmatched elegance throughout the restaurant. According to Jeanie, everything single crystal piece has to be hooked by hand with white gloves.

Jeanie recounts flying back and forth from China during the design and development stage of the restaurant, “A lot of material you can’t find in the States, that’s why it is so important that I found a manufacturing company which has been producing high-end furniture and interior fittings.” People often question the quality of a product made in China, she said with appreciation, “I have had a pleasant time working with the Chinese manufacturers. They are always on time and they gave me what I exactly wanted.”

When it comes to perfection, there are attributes of dedication and meticulousness into it. While pointing to one of the shining chandeliers, Jeanie said “That one right there alone has at least 10 thousands pieces. Every single crystal piece has to be hooked by hand with white gloves.” Thanks to the help from her great team and her business and life partner, Jake Kosseff, Circadia is now synonymous with glamorous, stunning and magnificent. It takes on the legacy of “Mad Men” era and has now become an influential place that redefines dining. The owners at Circadia have over 30 years of experience in creating delicious food and beverages that every dish their guests get severed provides the best combination of refined tastes. Next time, when you feel like it’s time to reward yourself and be fabulous, you know where to go.