59th Grammy Award: Adele, the top winner of the night

It cannot be denied that 2016 was a fantastic year for many music artists. Their music impacted and inspired our lives every day. Adele’s “Hello” once broke our heart, and Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” album has been a symbol of empowerment. Host, James Gordon, entertained the star-studded audience with comedic and musical performances throughout the 59th Grammy Award last Sunday. There were also numerous top moments including a special tribute to George Michael, the singer who died on Christmas Day. Here are the highlights of the 2017 Grammys.
Adele
It was Adele’sle’s big night as she collected an impressive five Grammys this year. She opened the show with her hit “Hello” and performed a tribute to George Michael’s song “Fastlove”. The performance was restarted after few verses followed by her statement “I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him.”
Hello – Record Of The Year
Hello – Song Of The Year
Hello – Best Pop Solo Performance
25 – Album Of The Year
25 – Best Pop Vocal Album
David Bowie
“Blackstar” – Best Rock Performance
Best Rock Song
Best Alternative Music Album
Best Urban Contemporary Album
“Lemonade”
Beyoncé
Best New Artist & Best Rap Album “Coloring Book”
Chance The Rapper
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Stressed Out”
By Twenty One Pilots
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin”
By Willie Nelson
Best Dance Recording
“Don’t Let Me Down”
By The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya
Best Dance/Electronic Album
“Skin”
By Flume
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Culcha Vulcha”
By Snarky Puppy
Best Metal Performance
“Dystopia”
By Megadeth
Best Rock Album
“Tell Me I’m Pretty”
By Cage The Elephant
Best R&B Performance
“Cranes In The Sky”
By Solange
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Angel”
By Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Album
“Lalah Hathaway Live”
By Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song
“Lake By The Ocean”
By Hod David & Musze
Best Rap Performance
“No Problem”
By Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Hotline Bling”
By Drake
Best Country Solo Performance
“My Church”
By Maren Morris
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Jolene”
By Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton
Best New Age Album
“White Sun II”
By White Sun