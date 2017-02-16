59th Grammy Award: Adele, the top winner of the night

It cannot be denied that 2016 was a fantastic year for many music artists. Their music impacted and inspired our lives every day. Adele’s “Hello” once broke our heart, and Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” album has been a symbol of empowerment. Host, James Gordon, entertained the star-studded audience with comedic and musical performances throughout the 59th Grammy Award last Sunday. There were also numerous top moments including a special tribute to George Michael, the singer who died on Christmas Day. Here are the highlights of the 2017 Grammys.

Adele

It was Adele’sle’s big night as she collected an impressive five Grammys this year. She opened the show with her hit “Hello” and performed a tribute to George Michael’s song “Fastlove”. The performance was restarted after few verses followed by her statement “I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him.”

Hello – Record Of The Year

Hello – Song Of The Year

Hello – Best Pop Solo Performance

25 – Album Of The Year

25 – Best Pop Vocal Album

David Bowie

“Blackstar” – Best Rock Performance

Best Rock Song

Best Alternative Music Album

Best Urban Contemporary Album

“Lemonade”

Beyoncé

Best New Artist & Best Rap Album “Coloring Book”

Chance The Rapper

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Stressed Out”

By Twenty One Pilots

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin”

By Willie Nelson

Best Dance Recording

“Don’t Let Me Down”

By The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Skin”

By Flume

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Culcha Vulcha”

By Snarky Puppy

Best Metal Performance

“Dystopia”

By Megadeth

Best Rock Album

“Tell Me I’m Pretty”

By Cage The Elephant

Best R&B Performance

“Cranes In The Sky”

By Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Angel”

By Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Album

“Lalah Hathaway Live”

By Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song

“Lake By The Ocean”

By Hod David & Musze

Best Rap Performance

“No Problem”

By Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Hotline Bling”

By Drake

Best Country Solo Performance

“My Church”

By Maren Morris

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Jolene”

By Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton

Best New Age Album

“White Sun II”

By White Sun