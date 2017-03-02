2017 Oscars Highlights

By Zita Lam
It is no secret that La La Land is so far the academy’s biggest winner this year. After collecting seven awards from the Golden Globes last month, La La Land won five more awards from the Oscars held last Sunday, Feb 26. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, there were many memorable moments at the 2017 Oscars including breath-taking musical performances, In Memoriam tribute, as well as the Best Picture mishap that everyone is still talking about.
La La Land
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Emma Stone
Best Cinematography – Linus Sandgren
Best Directing – Damien Chazelle
Best Music (Original Score) – Justin Hurwitz
Best Production Design – David Wasco
Moonlight
Best Pictures – Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) – Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney
Best Actor in a Support Role
Mahershala Ali
“Moonlight”
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck
“Manchester by the Sea”
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis
“Fences”
Best Animated Feature Film
“Zootopia” – Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer
Best Costume Design
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Colleen Atwood
Best Documentary (Feature)
“O.J.: Made in America” – Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow
Best Film Editing
“Hacksaw Ridge” – John Gilbert
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
“Suicide Squad” – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson
Best Documentary (Short Subject)
“The White Helmets”
Best Foreign Language Film
“The Salesman”
Best Short Film (Animated)
“Piper”
Best Sound Editing
“Arrival”
Best Visual Effect
“The Jungle Book”
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
“Manchester by the Sea” – Kenneth Lonergan
Best Picture Mishap
This star studded night concluded with a little drama itself. La La Land was originally announced the winner of best picture, but later on they found out the presenter Warren Beatty was given a wrong envelope. The team’s acceptance speech was interrupted by La La Land Producer, Jordan Horowitz, “There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won best picture.” Beatty explained afterward, “I opened the envelope and it said, ‘Emma Stone, La La Land.’ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye, and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.”
Justin Timberlake opened the Oscars with “Can’t Stop The Feeling”.
Auli’i Cravalho and Lin-Manuel Miranda performed Disney’s Moana original song “How Far I’ll Go”.
Sting performed “The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story.
John Legend performed “Audition” and “City of the Stars” from La La Land