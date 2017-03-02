2017 Oscars Highlights

By Zita Lam

It is no secret that La La Land is so far the academy’s biggest winner this year. After collecting seven awards from the Golden Globes last month, La La Land won five more awards from the Oscars held last Sunday, Feb 26. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, there were many memorable moments at the 2017 Oscars including breath-taking musical performances, In Memoriam tribute, as well as the Best Picture mishap that everyone is still talking about.

La La Land

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Emma Stone

Best Cinematography – Linus Sandgren

Best Directing – Damien Chazelle

Best Music (Original Score) – Justin Hurwitz

Best Production Design – David Wasco

Moonlight

Best Pictures – Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) – Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Best Actor in a Support Role

Mahershala Ali

“Moonlight”

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck

“Manchester by the Sea”

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis

“Fences”

Best Animated Feature Film

“Zootopia” – Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer

Best Costume Design

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Colleen Atwood

Best Documentary (Feature)

“O.J.: Made in America” – Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

Best Film Editing

“Hacksaw Ridge” – John Gilbert



Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Suicide Squad” – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

“The White Helmets”

Best Foreign Language Film

“The Salesman”

Best Short Film (Animated)

“Piper”

Best Sound Editing

“Arrival”

Best Visual Effect

“The Jungle Book”

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

“Manchester by the Sea” – Kenneth Lonergan

Best Picture Mishap

This star studded night concluded with a little drama itself. La La Land was originally announced the winner of best picture, but later on they found out the presenter Warren Beatty was given a wrong envelope. The team’s acceptance speech was interrupted by La La Land Producer, Jordan Horowitz, “There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won best picture.” Beatty explained afterward, “I opened the envelope and it said, ‘Emma Stone, La La Land.’ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye, and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.”

Justin Timberlake opened the Oscars with “Can’t Stop The Feeling”.

Auli’i Cravalho and Lin-Manuel Miranda performed Disney’s Moana original song “How Far I’ll Go”.

Sting performed “The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story.

John Legend performed “Audition” and “City of the Stars” from La La Land