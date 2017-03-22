ACTLab and Pratidhwani Explore Gender and Identity through Indian Classical Dance Drama

Pratidhwani, a Seattle-based nonprofit organization driven to create and promote performing opportunities for arts and artists of South Asia, announce their 10th flagship dance show, Chitrangada in partnership with ACTLab. Chitraganda is a story of a warrior princess from the ancient Hindu epic Mahabharata, which Rabindranath Tagore retold as a dance drama in 1892.

Tagore is India’s first Nobel Laureate as well as the first non-European to win the prize in Literature. Chitrangada, one of his finest compositions, is a lyrical saga of one woman’s quest for love, courage, and the true meaning of beauty. This tribute to the myriad facets of femininity make it as relevant today as it was centuries ago.

Pratidhwani is committed to bringing South Asian performing arts and artists to audiences in the greater Seattle area since 2001. Pratidhwani comprises a group of professionals who have full time careers and dedicate their late evenings to creating art. Chitrangada, previously showcased in 2010, is also one of Pratidhwani’s most critically acclaimed shows. Directed by Moumita Bhattacharya and produced by Nitya Gupta, Chitrangada is Pratidhwani’s third and largest collaboration with ACT.

“Chitrangada is a lyrical expression on gender stereotypes. And yet, it is a story of love. Of the ability of love to transform and the fact that love needs to embrace and support a person’s raison d’être. This piece of art is a showcase of multiple music genres, dance forms, and costume styles of the Indian subcontinent,” says Director Moumita Bhattacharya.

Chitrangada will be performed in The Allen Theatre at ACT, 700 Union Street, in downtown Seattle. The production opens on April 28, 2017 and runs through May 20, 2017. For tickets and more information, call 206-292-7676 or visit www.acttheatre.org. For more information about Pratidhwani, visit www.pratidwani.org