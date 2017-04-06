Weekly Events of Arts & Entertainment

【Musical】

Here Lies Love

When: April 7 – May 28

Time: 2pm/7:30pm

Where: Seattle Repertory Theatre

Info: https://www.seattlerep.org

Seattle Rep’s Bagley Wright Theatre transforms into a wild dance party, where techno beats spin and tell the story of the People Power Revolution that inspired the world and changed the Philippines forever. Here Lies Love traces the non-violent restoration of democracy in the Philippines in 1986 and follows the meteoric rise and dramatic fall of the controversial First Lady of the Philippines, Imelda Marcos. Two-time Tony-nominated director Alex Timbers helms David Byrne (Talking Heads) and Fatboy Slim’s one-of-a-kind “poperetta” about the Filipina “Steel Butterfly” and the power of the people.

【Exhibition】

Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor

When: April 9 – Sep 4

Time: Mon – Fri 10am- 5pm; Sat – Sun & Holidays 10am – 6pm

Where: Pacific Science Center

Ticket: Adults $32.75；Seniors $30.75；Youth $27.75；Child $24.75

Info: https://www.pacificsciencecenter.org

World premiere at Pacific Science Center, Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor features real figures from the Terracotta Army and Artifacts from the first imperial dynasty of China. Embark on an experience 2,200 years in the making to discover the scientific story of the terracotta warriors and the untouched tomb of the first Emperor, Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor is an immersive investigation of the science behind priceless artifacts including real figures from the terracotta army and over 100 artifacts illustrating the technological advancements of the Qin Dynasty. Unearth one of the most epic discoveries of our time and explore the mysteries buried within the untouched tomb of the First Emperor in this once-in-a-lifetime exhibition. This never-before-seen exhibition is a partnership between Pacific Science Center and The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia and will have a limited two city tour, with the World Premiere in Seattle. Its IMAX Documentary: Mysteries of China captures one of the great archaeological events in modern times, telling the story of ancient China, the first Emperor, and the literal foundation of the China we know today. Mysteries of China is a fantastic complementary experience to better understand the artifacts in the Terracotta Warriors exhibition.

【Cirque】

Cirque Du Soleil: Luzia

“A Dream of Mexico”

When: March 30 – May 21

Time: Tue – Sat 4pm/8pm; Sun 1pm/5pm

Where: King County’s Marymoor Park

Info: www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia

Freely inspired by Mexico, LUZIA is a poetic and acrobatic ode to the rich, vibrant culture of a country whose wealth stems from an extraordinary mix of influences and creative collisions – a land that inspires awe with its breath-taking landscapes and architectural wonders, buoyed by the indomitable spirit of its people. The tableaux of LUZIA weave an intricate, contemporary mosaic that awakens your senses and transports you to a place suspended between dreams and reality. Instead of representing Mexico in a realistic fashion, the creative team of LUZIA decided to create an evocation of this monumental country. They imagined a dream woven from memories, experiences and encounters, laden with inspirations deeply rooted in Mexican identity. Not only it explores the combination of hoop diving – a traditional circus discipline from China – and two giant treadmills to generate speed and expand the discipline’s acrobatic vocabulary, it uses water as a source of inspiration. The idea of placing a water basin under the stage floor and creating a rain curtain paid huge dividends on the acrobatic front.