Mayor Murray seeks new members for Pioneer Square Preservation Board

Mayor Edward Murray is seeking four new members to serve on the Pioneer Square Preservation Board. The positions needed include a Pioneer Square retail business owner, a historian, a property owner, and a member-at-large. Individuals who are structural engineers, have an interest in historic preservation, or are familiar with Pioneer Square are encouraged to apply.

The 10-member Pioneer Square Preservation Board reviews façade alterations, signs, new construction, changes of use, and street improvements and makes recommendations to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods Director for all properties within the Pioneer Square Preservation District.

The board is composed of two district property owners, two architects and one of each of the following – retail business owner, attorney, historian/ architectural historian, human services representative, a young adult appointed through the Get Engaged Boards and Commissions program (a position for adults ages 18-29), and a member-at-large. All appointments are made by the Mayor, subject to City Council confirmation.

Board meetings are held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 9:00 a.m. In addition, board members may be asked to serve on an additional committee which also meets twice a month. In general, Board members must commit approximately 6 – 12 hours per month to Board business.

Interested applicants must be Seattle residents, and Board members serve without compensation. Those interested in being considered should send a letter of interest and resume by Thursday, April 27, 2017. Electronic submissions are preferred, if possible.

Please email your letter and resume to: genna.nashem@seattle.gov

(reference the Pioneer Square Preservation Board in the subject line)

To submit a paper copy, please address: Genna Nashem, Pioneer Square Preservation Board Coordinator, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, P.O. Box 94649, Seattle, WA 98124-4649. For more information, contact Genna Nashem at (206) 684-0227.

The City of Seattle is committed to promoting diversity in the city’s boards and commissions. Women, persons with disabilities, sexual and gender minorities, young persons, senior citizens, persons of color, and immigrants are encouraged to apply.