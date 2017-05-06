Movie Review: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Guardians of the Galaxy was a movie that had many people confused upon its announcement. People didn’t know what to think about this unknown group of heroes, all the other Marvel movies featured household super hero names, so who were these guys?

Star Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot ,and Rocket took the world by storm, and the film was a critical and commercial success. Now we’ve finally arrived at the debut of the sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Going into this movie, I expected more of what made the original Guardians of the Galaxy special, its fresh take on the space opera genre. While the magic and surprise of the first movie is hard to re-capture, director James Gunn does his absolute best to make this movie just as memorable. The gags and jokes continue from the first movie, but don’t feel watered down or over used. The humor feels more evolved, and doesn’t just mimic the success of the first movie’s humor but truly grows upon it.

Since the first movie spent time assembling and introducing these characters, the second installment really dives into each of the character’s emotions a little further, and introduces some fantastic new characters along the way. Even though more time is spent exploring each character’s emotions a little further, this sequel still manages to be just as fun and thrilling as the first. The pacing works extremely well thanks to a few plot devices that give the characters some time apart from the larger group to develop themselves further.

On a different note, Guardians of the Galaxy feels just like a sophomore music album. The first movie kicked the team off with a bang, a killer soundtrack, and hooked audiences into one of the most memorable team of “heroes” yet. The second film grows and matures upon the first, but doesn’t forget its roots. Don’t worry, it still has a fantastic soundtrack filled with some lesser-known songs and hits the fit the mood perfectly.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, with very impressive visuals that a real trip and treat for your eyes, succeeds in almost every aspect of being a sequel. It may not be quite as unique as the first, but that’s only because the first movie had the pleasure of introducing us all to such a great cast of characters.

Fans of the first should definitely not miss seeing Vol. 2 in theaters, but you may be a little lost if you haven’t seen the first film.