Movie Review: Pirates of the Caribbean 5 – Dead Men Tell No Tales

In a summer of movie sequels, it seems only fitting that we get another healthy dosage of Jack Sparrow and crew for one more adventure in the unique cinematic world of Pirates of the Caribbean.

After the lukewarm success of Pirates 4, most assumed the franchise was done for. With this fifth entry in the franchise, Pirates has acquired new younger talent to replace Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley as the main love interests and outsiders on the adventure. They have brought back everyone’s favorites for one more go at an adventure.

Albeit these new younger stars take up majority of the screen time, previous cast members such as Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom do make appearances in the film to satisfy those that itch for more screen time with the original cast.

You can expect to see the shining duo, Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow and Geoffrey Rush as Captain Barbosa, on screen together with great chemistry. Unfortunately, they don’t have as much time to interact with each other as they have in the previous entries, which is a bit of a shame.

The film follows a washed-up and drunken Jack Sparrow who is enlisted by the son of William Turner to find the Trident of Poseidon, which can help break Will Turner’s curse as being captain of the Flying Dutchman. The film’s plot is average at best, and doesn’t have the thrill and excitement as previous entries have had.

The “evil ghost pirate” ploy is back here once again, but the characters don’t look nearly as well designed as previous entries, which is saying something since the original Pirates of the Caribbean came out in 2003. Even Davy Jones’ crew in the sequel had fun and original designs, these new ghost pirates led by the uninteresting villain Captain Salazar look like sloppy seconds from the first film’s undead pirates.

Dead Men Tell No Tales features sprinkles of what you love about the Pirates movies, but unfortunately features more of what you don’t like from the films. There is one scene that does absolutely stand out in my mind, and almost makes the whole movie. I won’t ruin it, but it involves some tremendous set pieces and a heist that is done in true Pirates of the Caribbean fashion. I much would have preferred the first or second Pirates movie than this entry, but it still fares better than other entries in the franchise.

Dead Men Tell No Tales is a decent farewell song for what could be the end of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but I do wish the story was more original, and utilized the charm and adventure that made the first one so memorable.

Don’t expect greatness from Dead Men Tell No Tales, but you can expect a decent film and a solid performance from the original cast back together once again.