Movie Review: Spiderman Homecoming

*Spoiler Alert*

Audiences first got a taste of Marvel’s first cinematic universe rendition of Spiderman back in Captain America: Civil War when Tony Stark recruited the webslinger to aid him in stopping Captain America and his allies at the airport.

Ever since we were treated to a fast-talking, charming, and very youthful Spiderman in Civil War, many Marvel fans had been waiting to see a full movie dedicated to him. The good news is, Spiderman: Homecoming did not disappoint. It is real treat and one of Marvel’s best movies that delivers on all fronts.

The movie does an excellent job setting up the film, showing the events of Civil War from Peter’s perspective via the videos he took on his cell phone. The film then switches to present day, where we see Peter Parker constantly texting and calling Stark’s assistant “Happy”, asking when his next mission is or when he gets to be an Avenger. It’s this adorable youthful charm of Parker and Spiderman that keeps winning you over at every turn.

The film follows Parker as he tries to balance and live this double life, trying to figure out the balance of being Spiderman but also while being Peter Parker. It’s nice to finally take a break from the alien invasions and see a hero helping an old lady find her way, or see the kid beneath the mask struggles with high school romances. It’s these entertaining takes on everyday life through the lens of everyone’s friendly neighborhood Spiderman that won me over.

This is easily the best rendition of Spiderman I’ve seen so far. Tom Holland acts and looks like a high schooler. He struggles to get a fast grip on the life lesson’s he deals with, which is what we all went through growing up. We think we know what we want, but then once we get it, we realized we had something better all along.

The cast of characters supporting Holland are just as strong as well. Michael Keaton as the villain Vulture works very well, and the movie does a fantastic job building him up as a villain with clear motives and ambitions. He’s a villain not out to take over the world, but one who is just trying to make a living wage to support his family.

There is also one of the tensest scene’s involving Holland Keaton I’ve seen in a Marvel movie, and that scene alone made the movie stand out in my eyes. It showcases both actor’s true talents de-masked, which is something we rarely see in Marvel films.

Spiderman is our first Marvel film that shows the difficulties of having a secret identity while also balancing school and friends, and this combination creates one of my favorite Marvel films to date. It feels much like a classic John Hughes high school movie, which I think is just what some audience need today. Spiderman finally feels like the fun, joke-quipping, web slinging kid he always should have been in movies. His homecoming to Marvel couldn’t have a more fitting name for his first film either.

Don’t miss out on seeing Spiderman: Homecoming, it may be the most charming, heartwarming, and humorous movie you’ll see this year.