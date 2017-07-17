‘Despicable Me 3’ Is No Longer So Despicable

By Tracy Wang

As a sequel to ‘Despicable Me 2’ which was released in 2013, ‘Despicable Me 3’ brings back Gru, and his three adopted daughters, Margo, Edith and Agnes, and continues the tale of him working for the Anti-Villain League (AVL), and trying to catch the supervillain, Balthazar Bratt. What’s fresh in this film are the discovery of Gru’s twin brother, Dru, and its high accessibility for parents who bring their kids to watch.

The film starts with an old TV show starring a young villain, Bratt, and the fall of Bratt with the cancellation of that show. With Bratt’s transformation into a real villain, Gru and Lucy, both agents at the AVL, try to capture him. However, their inability to catch him costs their jobs, and when a lawyer informs Gru the news that he has a twin brother, he eagerly accepts Dru’s invitation, and visits his mansion. With their family tradition being villainy, the twin brothers show different personalities, and capabilities. Will they be able to get back the diamond that Bratt stole?

When we think of the Despicable Me series and the film, ‘Minions’, we tend to think of them as children’s films, and a few minions yelling ‘bananas’. However, ‘Despicable Me 3’ certainly shakes those beliefs a bit, and challenges to have more values and educational qualities for both children and adults. From the very beginning of the film, we encounter Bratt who cannot return to the reality of puberty from his fame as a villain in a Hollywood TV show. His drive to maintain his fake identity in TV is shocking to watch, but it rings true to the topics such as the problems that fame can cause, and the ability to differentiate real from the imaginary world.

As Gru and Lucy fail to capture Bratt, we see more important themes such as unemployment, failure, and child’s innocence coming up. When he loses his job as an agent, we see him dealing with the sense of failure, and the film becomes much more relatable with these potential but real concerns that adults deal with every single day. Moreover, as we witness Agnes selling her beloved unicorn stuffed-animal with only two dollars, we recognize and remember how innocent children are, and how much we would do to save them from experiencing the consequences of unemployment.

Though all the above-mentioned themes are important, the most pronounced theme in the film is parenthood. As adults, we can laugh at all the funny moments (when the prisoners are all scared of the minions, when Gru’s clothes is stripped away by Bratt’s weapon), but what really catches our eyes is the focus on how different characters perceive and practice parenthood. We first see that Lucy is figuring out the ‘mom thing’, and we witness her journey of trying to toughen up as a mom and her more natural actions of protecting the girls from a fierce-looking mom in the village. Witnessing her process of becoming a mom for them resonates well with the parents in the audience.

However, the more negative side of parenthood is also shown through Gru and Dru’s mom’s attitude toward Gru. In confronting his mother about his twin brother’s existence, we learn that she told him his father died of disappointment of him, and that she got the second pick from the twins. It is heartbreaking to watch a parent saying such harsh things to her kid, and it creates some valuable reflecting questions and moments for the parents as well as the children. With this third movie, the adult audiences are no longer just there for the entertainment of their kids; instead, they get to learn a few things along the way.