Mayor Murray statement on President Trump’s ban on transgender people from serving in the United States military

SEATTLE (July 26, 2017) – Mayor Ed Murray issued the following statement after President Trump banned transgender people from serving in the United States military:

“In the last 24 hours, the Trump administration’s ugly agenda has been on full display and we should not be surprised. This White House has never been interested getting things done for America. They are all about undoing—such as taking away healthcare for millions of poor Americans and now stripping transgender people of their rights. The Trump administration is undoing this nation’s commitment to equity and spirit of community that makes America great.

“The President’s attack on transgender people is a shameful, despicable, and unacceptable attempt to marginalize an entire community of Americans. Serving one’s country is a patriotic calling that every single American, including the thousands of transgender people who currently serve, have the right to aspire to. Taking away that right is antithetical to the American value of equality and Seattle’s unwavering commitment to protect and promote the rights of the transgender community. If we’ve learned anything from the chilling history of the 20thcentury, it is that attempts to marginalize entire populations cannot be taken lightly. This inclusive city does not take it lightly.”