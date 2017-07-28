Kin On Supportive Housing Project Officially Breaks Ground!

SEATTLE – Asian seniors in the Puget Sound area will soon have another choice in retirement living. Staff, board members, and project developers celebrated the groundbreaking of Kin On’s new supportive housing project on July 11, 2017. This completes a multi-year capital expansion to transform Kin On from a standalone nursing home to an aging-friendly campus.

Located adjacent to the existing nursing home, the expansion project will include a 20-unit assisted living facility featuring apartment-style affordable housing with amenities and culturally appropriate care, and an adult family home featuring six private rooms with private baths, a shared kitchen, dining, and living room area, and access to a universal caretaker, 24-hours a day. Both facilities are expected to open fall of 2018.

Project Team:

Architect: Freiheit & Ho Architects, Inc., P.S.

General Contractor: Marpac Construction, LLC

For enrollment inquiries or more information about the Kin On Expansion Project, please visit www.kinon.org or contact Kin On Fund Development office at 206.556.2273 or development@kinon.org.

健安耆老生活輔助居庭正式動工

西雅圖──大西雅圖地區的亞裔長者在退休後將會有另一居住選擇。健安的員工、董事會成員和項目承建商的代表在2017年7月11日，齊集慶祝健安耆老生活輔助居庭項目的正式動工。這項為期兩年的擴建計劃完成後，健安將由一棟獨立的療養院擴展為一個友好老齡社區。

擴建項目將與現有療養院相鄰，其中包括設有20個房間的耆老生活輔助居庭，此公寓式的單位設備齊全。成人家庭護理家園將設有6間帶私人浴室的房間，共用廚房、餐廳和活動區。這兩類型可負擔得起的居所，將提供切合文化需要之服務，由護理人員每天24小時看顧。預計將於2018年秋季啟用。

工作小組成員：

院舍圖則設計 Freiheit & Ho建築師公司

工程承建 Marpac 工程承建公司

查詢有關健安擴建計劃詳情或申請入住耆老生活輔助居庭及成人家庭護理家園，可瀏覽健安網頁www.kinon.org或聯絡健安基金拓展部206.556.2273或電郵development@kinon.org。