‘Tango Negro’ Asks Us to Recognize Black Contributions to the World

By Tracy Wang

Directed by Dom Pedro in 2013, ‘Tango Negro’ aims to clear the misunderstanding of tango originating in Argentina and asks the world to recognize the contribution of Africans to the birth as well as development of tango and many other art forms in Argentina. The documentary is a combination of history lessons of colonialism, slave trade, the birth of tango and a call of attention to the denial of black contribution and existence in Latin America. All the lessons in this film are significant, but what sets it apart is its accessibility for the audiences in the United States.

From the very first sentence, the documentary sets a serious tone by saying that tango has a hint of ‘Africanity’ at its origin. Argentinean pianist Juan Carlos Caceres takes the audience on a journey of understanding the history of tango through having various conversations with people who study tango and music. With its roots in black music such as candombe and milonga, tango was picked up by the children and grandchildren of the first slaves brought to areas near La Plata River. Even though Africans dominated large amounts of populations in different regions, their presence and contributions were constantly erased and they were seen as barbarity.

While the first part of the film focuses on explaining tango’s origin and how black contributions were ignored, the second part focuses on showing tango in different regions and the Afro-descendants’ wish to reclaim and celebrate their roots. As one speaker says, ‘the black presence is within us, it is in our music’; many Afro-descendants are pushing for recognition of their contributions in Latin America, and passing their traditions, music on to theirdescendants, so their roots will always be cherished and remembered.

Throughout the film, we see tango, whether it’s the music or the dance, happening everywhere in Latin America. The camera brings us to a dancing class, to a street corner, to the street walls, and all we see is tango in motion. From all these different locations, we witness the popularity and importance of tango to the local cultures and traditions, as well as its deep roots.

Even though the film focuses on Africans’ presence in Latin America, the messages of black contributions can be applied to the history of the United States as well as other countries that had been colonized or had colonized others. With the history of chattel slavery and large waves of immigrants from different countries, United States is also a country that has power discrepancies among people of different skin colors, and we have often forgotten or ignored what different immigrant groups had brought to this country, and thus, enriched the culture here. The high status of American literature, music, dance, food, fashion, medicine around the world is achieved, because of all the contributions and dedication of people of different skin colors, and this film certainly acts as a necessary lesson for people who are unaware of the elements or even the foundation that built the society we have today.

Almost following a chronological order of the history of tango and Africans in Latin America, the documentary invites us to thejourney of the origin of tango, the general erasure of Africans, the history of slave trades, the need of recognition of black contributions. As the journey comes to an end, it leaves someassignments for all of us-to bring the true history to light and to break the invisibility of minority groups.