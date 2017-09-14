‘Bronx Gothic’: What Does a Black Female Body Mean?

By Tracy Wang Directed by Andrew Rossi and exploring Okwui Okpokwasili’s process of creating her one-woman show, Bronx Gothic, ‘Bronx Gothic’ is a documentary film that reveals both the show itself as well as Okpokwasili’s reasoning in creating such an inventive and yet heart-wrenching piece of two twelve-year-old black girls in the transforming stage of adolescence.

With segments of her show interweaving with the creative process, the film starts off with Okpokwasili narrating on stage. Tears trailing down her face, she repeats the line of a girl lying bleeding to death in the room. Then, the film jumps back to three months ago when she was preparing the final tour of her show. As the film takes us to different show locations, and finally to Bronx, her childhood neighborhood, audiences witness how she begins her show by dancing at a corner of the stage for thirty minutes, how she reads off of the narrative notes, how she sings the sorrowful verses, how she fixes her gaze back at her audiences and make them all feel the feeling to be gazed at. Questions such as how can a brown girl love herself, and how can she bring up her daughter to face the culture in which people are so used to see black girls in pain, are asked, and left for audiences to think, and reflect.

The very first scene of the film, Okpokwasili crying silent tears and going back to the living room with a girl lying bleeding to death on the floor, artistically sets the tone of pain and loss for this documentary. As we witness that intimate moment and Okpokwasili’s emotions of going back to feeling alone and lost after the show, we cannot help but ask ourselves, what is she trying so hard to convey, to bring to this society?

As a one-woman show, it pushes female blackness to the very forefront of audience’s eyes, and through this documentary, more audiences are able to be forced to confront how we’ve processed seeing violence on black people in the United States, and how we are so used to the invisibility of their power, voice, and yet we are so accustomed to witnessing their pain. Okpokwasili’s question of ‘does this body mean so little?’ pierces our hearts, and makes us re-examine our past ideas on blackness and black body.

Not only did she succeeds in asking all the crucial questions, she has also created a jarring, even scary theatre experience for her audiences by mixing dancing, singing, reading in a new and raw style. Suddenly dropping onto the floor, reading a conversation about orgasm, gazing at the audience, and yelling questions at the audience are all actions that she has used to ensure the audiences are at that moment with her. She invites the audiences to forget the places they have come from, and asks them to become a part of her through honest and often too intimate words and actions that make them uncomfortable and shocked. With the goal of scaring them to wake up, Okpokwasili has certainly opened up herself for people to experience the pleasure and pain that come with being a black girl in a society that values a group of people over others.

Though the show seems to be specifically talking about black girls’ experiences living in Bronx, the documentary brings us closer to Okpokwasili’s motives in creating such a raw piece, and showcases a more solid understanding in what we can take away from her one-woman show. Through the emphasis of black and brown bodies and her constant question of a female body, we find a universal quality to her piece, because she is talking about a black female body, especially it going through adolescence, but she is also talking about every body that has been devalued, hurt and invisible.