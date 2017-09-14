Into the Woods Opens Village Theatre’s 2017-18 Season

Coming to Issaquah, WA, and Everett in September and October respectively is the Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning musical, Into the Woods. As the first program of Village Theatre’s 2017-2018 Season, Into the Woods will be a musical collision of the original Grimm fairytales in which Cinderella, Jack, Rapunzel, Little Red and so many more choose to venture into the wood where they are haunted by the consequences of their actions. Their stories all intertwine as the usual plots of princes seducing and giants roaming the land take place. Combining an amazing design team and audience’s favorites of Village Theatre, Into the Woods is destined to take you “into the woods, to get the thing, that makes it worth the journeying.”

Since two of the central characters in this musical are wishes and community, artisans of Village Theatre have successfully brought these two elements into this production. This summer, Issaquah and Everett communities created handwritten paper wishes for this production, and these wishes will be a part of Matthew Smucker’s scenic design as the 3,000 leaves in the woods. Along with the meaningful scenic design, Melanie Burgess, costume & puppet designer, will bring vividness to the cast using mixed patterns and striking textures, while Alex Berry, lighting designer, will bring in special projections. For this production, the music director will be Tim Symons, Gregory W. Towle wil be projection designer, and Brent Warwick will construct sound design.

Commenting on this production, Director Katheryn Van Meter says, “When I started this project, I wanted to make something beautiful that evokes a response and makes you think. It’s important to know that our actions have consequences, and that in itself is wonderful and beautiful. It’s so easy to give up and be pessimistic. How do we stay positive? How do we come together as a community and take care of each other?”

Taking on the role of the Baker is Trey Ellett, who comes straight to Village Theatre from the Broadway productions of Amelie and RENT. Joining Trey will be a cast of local and national Village Theatre favorites including: Christine Marie Brown as the Baker’s Wife, Molli Corcoran as Rapunzel, CT Doesher as the Steward, Alexandria Henderson as Florinda, Eric Jensen as the Narrator & Mysterious Man, Cheryse McLeod Lewis as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Arika Matoba as Little Red Ridinghood, Rafael Molina as Jack, Jayne Muirhead as Jack’s Mother, Corinna Munter as Cinderella’s Mother, Granny, & Giant, Mari Nelson as The Witch, Matthew Posner as Rapunzel’s Prince, Marissa Ryder as Lucinda, Allison Standley as Cinderella, and Kevin Vortmann as the Wolf & Cinderella’s Prince.

Into the Woods will be in Issaquah from September 14 to October 22, and it will be in Everett from October 27 to November 19. For more information, visit https://villagetheatre.org/issaquah/into-the-woods.php.