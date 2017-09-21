西城好看 Weekly Events

【看節慶 Festival】

圖拉利普啤酒節

日期：9月22日

時間：6 pm-9 pm

地點：The Draft Sports酒吧與餐廳

詳情：http://www.tulalipnews.com/wp/2017/09/14/taste-of-tulalip-oktoberfest-2017-a-bavarian-journey/

依照每年十月份的慕尼黑啤酒節與圖拉利普度假賭場的習俗，此度假賭場的廚師團隊成功設計了它們獨有的結合圖拉利普與慕尼黑的第一年度圖拉利普啤酒節。斟酒服務員Tom Thompson與行政大廚Perry Mascitti將展示道地的德國餐點，並提供進口與本地由慕尼黑啤酒節所啟發的各類啤酒。門票價格為每人45美元，參與此活動的民眾必須是21歲以上。

Taste of Tulalip Oktoberfest

When: September 22

Time: 6 pm-9 pm

Where: The Draft Sports Bar and Grill Patio

Info:http://www.tulalipnews.com/wp/2017/09/14/taste-of-tulalip-oktoberfest-2017-a-bavarian-journey/

Holding true to Tulalip Resort Casino fashion, the culinary team will draw from the original Munich Oktoberfest for their first annual Taste of Tulalip Oktoberfest on Friday, September 22 from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Draft Sports Bar and Grill Patio. Sommelier Tom Thompson and Executive Chef Perry Mascitti will showcase authentic German dishes along with imported, local, and domestic Oktoberfest inspired beer at the enjoyable Taste of Tulalip celebration. Tickets are priced at $45 per person, ages 21 and over.

【看慶典 Festival】

意大利慶典

日期：9月23至24日

時間：10 am-7 pm

地點：費希爾館，西雅圖中心館

詳情：http://festaseattle.com/

於西雅圖中心舉辦的意大利慶典將是喜愛參與慶典的民眾的一大享宴。到此參與的民眾將可以遊覽一系列經典意大利車款，欣賞許多由意大利啟發的藝術作品，參加傳統意大利狗種的遊行活動。不僅如此，民眾還有機會一睹大約一千張記錄早期意大利移民們的歷史照片。在9月22日的晚間七點，此慶典也將舉辦意大利風味葡萄酒品嘗儀式。伴隨著Danny Quintero的音樂，民眾可嘗試超過70款意大利葡萄酒。

Seattle Center Festál: The Italian Festival

When: September 23-24

Time: 10 am-7 pm

Where: Seattle Center Armory, Fisher Pavilion & Seattle Center Pavilion

Info: http://festaseattle.com/

Festival-goers may explore a collection of classic Italian vehicles; an exhibit of works inspired by Italy; an exhibit, show and parade of traditional Italian dog breeds; and over 1,000 photographs of Seattle’s earliest Italian immigrants. The festival also presents a Taste of Italy™ Wine Tasting and Opening Reception, 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22, in the Armory. The tasting event feature music by Danny Quintero, over 70 Italian wines, hors d’oeuvres and antipasti from Big John’s PFI. Tickets are $25 per person for this 21 and older event.

【看舞蹈 Dance】

珠寶

日期：9月22日至10月1日

時間：9/22, 6:30 pm，9/23, 2:00 pm，9/23-30, 7:30 pm，10/1, 1:00 pm

地點：麥考劇院

詳情：https://www.pnb.org/season/17-18/jewels/

《珠寶》被視為著名編舞家巴蘭欽最精彩的其中一部芭蕾舞劇。由三個個體芭蕾（Emeralds, Rubies, Diamonds）組成，《珠寶》是喜愛舞蹈的民眾必看的一個表演。《Emeralds》有著加布里埃爾福萊的浪漫作曲，非常適合太平洋西北芭蕾舞團首席舞者Noelani Pantastico的舞蹈風格。夾在其中的《Rubies》則有著伊戈爾斯特拉文斯基奔放的作曲，此編舞非常挑戰舞者的耐力與運動才能。最後上演的《Diamonds》混合了前面兩者的浪漫與奔放氣息，雖然較為優美，它還是對於舞者的足尖技巧有著極大的要求。如此混合的舞碼非常適合舞蹈初學者以及對芭蕾已極為熟悉的觀眾觀賞。

Jewels

When: September 22-October 1

Time: Sep 22, 6:30 pm / Sep 23, 2:00 pm / Sep 23-30, 7:30 pm / Oct 1, 1:00 pm

Where: McCaw Hall

Info: https://www.pnb.org/season/17-18/jewels/

Considered one of Balanchine’s greatest ballets, Jewels is a masterpiece of escapism designed to showcase a company’s best dancers. Fauré’s rich, romantic music drives the opener, “Emeralds.” The dance’s tone matches Stranger Genius nominee Noelani Pantastico’s style perfectly, so you’ll want to try to catch her in the lead role during the first weekend. The middle piece, “Rubies,” is a stunner. Stravinsky’s wild music has the principals moving nonstop and performing feats of athleticism every fifteen seconds. “Diamonds,” kinda combines the two. It’s lovely and elegant but requires lots of fancy footwork. In general, the show’s a great starting point for ballet virgins and a treat for veterans. Little tip: On September 29th PNB’s doing a casual “Beer and Ballet” performance. You can find some main floor tickets on that day for $39.