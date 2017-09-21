The International Youth Fellowship and Gracias Choir Bring Gracias Christmas Cantata Back to Seattle

The International Youth Fellowship (IYF) partners with the Gracias Choir to present a Christmas Cantata at the ShoWare Center in Kent on Wednesday, October 4, 2017. The performance brought by the award-winning and internationally-acclaimed Gracias Choir is a part of a 25 city tour across the United States. Admission for the Christmas Cantata is free.

The Gracias Choir & Orchestra who will be performing that night are a group of world renowned performers. They have won numerous Grand Prizes at many international choral competitions; in 2015, they received the 1st Prize in the International Chamber Choir Competition in Marktoberdorf, Germany.

This year, the Gracias Christmas Cantata will be bringing their cherished music to the magnificent stages in Kent with the message of hope. The evening’s performance will begin with Nativity presented as an epic opera, followed by a heart-warming musical, ‘Anna the Matchstick Girl,’ and conclude with a glorious rendition of Handel’s Oratorio, ‘Messiah’. Other than the three-parts performances, audiences will hear a special Cantata message, enter a raffle for prizes, and enjoy Righteous Stars and the Little Santas’ fun dance performances.

Admission to the Gracias Christmas Cantata is free, but the performance is first-come, first-served and seating is limited. Tickets may be requested at www.ChristmasCantata.us or by calling 253-582-3599.

Performance Line-up:

Act I – The Nativity presented as an epic opera

Act II – A heart-warming musical expressing the love of a family

Interlude – Special Cantata Message portraying the heart behind Christmas

Act III – Handel’s glorious oratorio “The Messiah”

Information on 2017 Gracias Christmas Cantata:

7:00 pm, Friday, October 4

ShoWare Center

625 West James St.

Kent, WA 98032