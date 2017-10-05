西城好看 | Weekly Events

【看音樂劇 Musical】

阿拉丁

日期：10月12日至29日

時間：1:00 pm, 6:30 pm, 7:30 pm, 8:00 pm

地點：派拉蒙劇院

詳情：https://www.stgpresents.org/paramount/calendar/eventdetail/3144/-/disney-s-aladdin

由《獅子王》製作人最新製作的《阿拉丁》是一部最新集結魔法，喜劇與美麗畫面的音樂劇。到場觀看的民眾將發現一盞神燈與三個願望有著無限的希望與潛能。百老匯的《阿拉丁》有著電影版里的美妙歌曲與由托尼獎得主Alan Menken全新製作，以及Tim Rice，Chad Beguelin與撰寫《美女與野獸》歌曲歌詞的Howard Ashman所提筆寫下的音樂。除此之外，民眾還將欣賞到托尼獎得主Bob Crowley，Gregg Barnes，Natasha Katz所設計的燈光，服裝與場景。

Disney’s Aladdin

When: October 12-29

Time: 1:00 pm, 6:30 pm, 7:30 pm, 8:00 pm

Where: Paramount Theatre

Info:https://www.stgpresents.org/paramount/calendar/eventdetail/3144/-/disney-s-aladdin

From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. ALADDIN on Broadway features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony® and Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida), and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). This “Fabulous” and “Extravagant” (The New York Times) new musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes and lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley (Mary Poppins), Gregg Barnes (Kinky Boots), and Natasha Katz (An American in Paris).

【看節慶 Festival】

賞楓節

日期：10月5日至15日

時間：10 am-5 pm

地點：西雅圖日本花園

詳情：https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events-calendar/2017/10/5/maple-viewing-festival-2017

西雅圖日本花園是一個四季都適於到訪的公園，這個週末將開始今年的賞楓節，為期十天。除去欣賞美麗的楓葉，民眾還將有機會參與一系列活動，像是尋寶活動，太鼓表演，刀劍表演展示等。另外，Tateuchi社區房間將公開展示由常住於Vashon Island的攝影師Ray Pfortner挑選出的系列精美照片，而民眾也將在週六（10/14）的三點有機會與這些攝影師交流。

Maple Viewing Festival 2017

When: October 5-15

Time: 10 am-5 pm

Where: Seattle Japanese Garden

Info: https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events-calendar/2017/10/5/maple-viewing-festival-2017

These gardens are meant to be enjoyed in all seasons and weather, so venture out in the rain and wind to enjoy a swirl of leaves this weekend at the Seattle Japanese Garden. The festival promises crafts, taiko performances, scavenger hunts, sword demonstrations, tours, and a photography exhibit. The Tateuchi Community Room will be open to visitors to see a stunning photography exhibit curated by Vashon Island-based photographer Ray Pfortner. There will be an opportunity to meet some of the photographers on Saturday October 14th at 3pm.

【看劇場 Play】

薩勒姆的女巫

日期：10月13日至11月12日

時間：2:00 pm/ 7:00 pm/ 7:30 pm/ 8:00 pm

地點：ACT劇場

詳情：http://www.acttheatre.org/Tickets/OnStage/TheCrucible#About

根據美國著名劇作家阿瑟米勒寫的《薩勒姆的女巫》所改編，《The Crucible》以薩勒姆獵巫事件為背景，結合了宗教，陰謀，巫術，渴望等重量級主題來反應人類的偏執想法如何能夠負面影響整個小鎮。通過講述清教徒如何嘗試清除巫術這一故事，這部劇意圖表現人類的羞辱感與道德觀。作為一部重要的歷史劇，它還如同警告當代社會的寓言故事。這部現代版本的《薩勒姆的女巫》也將由西雅圖最佳演員出演。

The Crucible

When: October 13-November 12

Time: 2:00 pm/ 7:00 pm/ 7:30 pm/ 8:00 pm

Where: ACT Theatre

Info: http://www.acttheatre.org/Tickets/OnStage/TheCrucible#About

Arthur Miller’s powerful and classic play about the Salem witch trials. Religion, conspiracy, witchcraft, and lust fuel this passionate play about shame and morality as paranoia becomes strong enough to poison a whole town. This stirring story of the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem is both a gripping historical play and a timely parable of our contemporary society. A contemporary reimagining of this revolutionary play brought to life by Seattle’s finest actors.