西城好看 | Weekly Events

【看舞台劇 | Play】

燃燒

日期：10月27日至11月18日

時間：週四至週六, 8:00 pm / 週日，2:00 pm

地點：十二大道藝術劇院

詳情：http://www.theatre22.org/burn-this/

一名年輕舞者的意外死亡讓他周圍的四個家人朋友陷入悲傷，在互相安慰的過程中擦出意想不到的火花，面對著不同的渴望。他們面對失去與悲傷的真實情感與渴望被解放的心都非常好的表現出劇作家Wilson作品中的力量，幽默與錯綜複雜。充滿危險，性感的氣息，這部舞台劇被視為Wilson的最佳作品，並肯定了他作為美國最優秀的劇作家之一的地位。

Burn This

When: October 27-November 18

Time: Thursday-Saturday, 8 pm / Sunday, 2 pm

Where: 12th Ave Arts

Info: http://www.theatre22.org/burn-this/

A young dancer’s accidental death uproots the lives of four people who, through their shared grief, confront personal passions and unexpected desire. Their emotional honesty and struggle for liberation exemplifies the strength, humor, and complexity of all Wilson’s work. Dangerous, sexy, and raw, Burn This is widely considered to be Wilson’s masterpiece and confirms his standing as one of America’s greatest playwrights.

【看畫展 | Exhibition】

講出我們的故事：藝術與無家可歸

日期：週一至週五

時間：8 am-6 pm

地點：華大社會工作樓一樓畫廊

詳情：http://socialwork.uw.edu/news/fall-art-exhibit-highlights-homelessness-and-power-healing

‘Telling our Stories: Art and Homelessness’是一個著重表現出居住在西雅圖市中心應急服務中心藝術家對於藝術與無家的解讀與想法。由名為LEAP Artist Collective的居民藝術家所創作，這些藝術品都與希望，治愈，重新與社會接軌，找到回家的路等主題有關。這些藝術家都嘗試用他們的藝術品讓世界了解他們的生命與生活不單單只有無家，並告訴大家藝術如何能夠幫助他們漸漸復原。

Telling Our Stories: Art and Homelessness

When: Monday-Friday

Time: 8 am-6 pm

Where: UW School of Social Work First Floor Gallery

Info: http://socialwork.uw.edu/news/fall-art-exhibit-highlights-homelessness-and-power-healing

“Telling our Stories: Art and Homelessness” highlights the vision of resident artists living at the Downtown Emergency Service Center building located at 1811 Eastlake Ave. The art pieces—created by a group of the center’s residents called the LEAP Artist Collective—speak to themes of hope, healing, reconnection and finding home. The artists seek to show that their life stories are defined by more than just the experience of homelessness, and to share how art continues to facilitate healing, even after finding permanent housing. LEAP stands for the Life Enhancing Alcohol-management Program.

【看舞蹈 | Dance】

她們的故事

日期：11月3日至12日

時間：7:30 pm/ 1:00 pm/ 2:00 pm

地點：麥考劇院

詳情：https://www.pnb.org/season/17-18/her-story/

太平洋西北芭蕾舞團本季的第二個表演《Her Story》將包括三部非常風格迥異的芭蕾舞劇。分別由三位著名女編舞家編導，這次的表演將為西雅圖的觀眾們展現出舞蹈的多樣性。上季的Her Door to the Sky將再次回歸，帶來美麗的多彩服裝。而Twyla Tharp奇異又飛馳的Afternoon Ball也將回歸，繼續引發觀眾的讚歎。此次的表演的重頭戲則是於美國首演的，Crystal Pite充滿故事性與戲劇性的Plot Point。繼她的Emergence的成功，觀眾與舞者都在期待她的第二個作品何時來到西雅圖。

Her Story

When: November 3-12

Time: Friday-Sunday, 7:30 pm, 2:00 pm, 1:00 pm

Where: McCaw Hall

Info: https://www.pnb.org/season/17-18/her-story/

The work of three very different, very major choreographers will be on display during this female-focused program. Crystal Pite’s kinetic and structurally fascinating Plot Point makes its Pacific Northwest Ballet premiere, and Twyla Tharp’s weird, swirling, galloping Afternoon Ball returns to wow and exhaust us, as does Jessica Lang’s Her Door to the Sky, which will explode with a million soft New Mexico sunset colors.