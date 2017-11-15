Some Washington state ski resorts to open this week

SEATTLE (AP) — At least two ski resorts in Washington state have announced opening dates as multiple storms bring snow to the Cascade Mountains.

The SeattlePI reports Crystal Mountain Resort and Mt. Baker Ski Area will open this week.

Officials say Crystal Mountain will open Wednesday with limited operations and Mt. Baker Ski Area will open Thursday.

Stevens Pass Mountain Resort had yet to announce an opening date although officials have said Friday is the area’s tentative opening day. Summit at Snoqualmie, White Pass Ski Area and Mission Ridge hadn’t made any announcements by Tuesday about opening.

Officials with Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada said in a Facebook post that the resort would open Friday.

The National Weather Service says 1 to 3 feet of snow is possible in the Cascades through Wednesday.