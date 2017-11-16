西城好看 Weekly Events

【看派對 Party】

亨德里克斯75歲生日派對

日期：11月25日

時間：10:00 am-7:00 pm

地點：流行文化博物館

詳情：https://www.mopop.org/events/events/jimi-hendrix-75/

今年的11月27號將迎來音樂界奇才吉米亨德里克斯（Jimi Hendrix）的75歲生日。為慶祝與緬懷他所遺留給世界的音樂寶藏，流行文化博物館（MoPop）將在11月25號舉辦亨德里克斯75歲生日派對。屆時，此博物館將為大家呈現一整天的豐富活動，包括播放關於他的紀錄片，少有的口述歷史影音片段，演唱會視頻等。除此之外，大家還能跟隨著博物館人員一同觀賞博物館珍藏的亨德里克斯物件。現場還將有免費的生日蛋糕。

HENDRIX’S 75TH BIRTHDAY BASH

When: November 25

Time: 10:00 am-7:00 pm

Where: Museum of Pop Culture

Info: https://www.mopop.org/events/events/jimi-hendrix-75/

【看慶典 Festival】

耶誕慶典

日期：11月18至19日

時間：10 am-5 pm

地點：北歐傳統博物館

詳情：http://nordicmuseum.org/yulefest

北歐傳統博物館將舉辦一個引領大家進入北歐聖誕節習俗的耶誕慶典。大家可以提前以傳統的斯堪的那威亞舞蹈，音樂與手工藝製作來提前慶祝聖誕節。大於21歲的成人將能夠享用充滿斯堪的那威亞酒種的吧檯服務，而孩童們將可以玩轉於各式藝術與手工藝活動，并有機會遇到聖誕老公公。喜愛北歐商品的大家還能參與抽獎活動與無聲競拍，有機會將精美禮品帶回家。

Yulefest

When: November 18-19

Time: 10 am-5 pm

Where: Nordic Heritage Museum

Info: http://nordicmuseum.org/yulefest

Celebrate the holidays the Nordic way with traditional Scandinavian dance, music, and crafts. Adults over 21 can enjoy a fully stocked Scandinavian bar, while the kids can enjoy arts, crafts, and a visit from Santa. Scoop up some Nordic prizes in the raffle or the silent auction. This is also your chance to say good-bye to the Nordic’s old location as they prepare to move.

【看戲劇 Play】

與撒旦的一個夜晚

日期：11月16日至19日

時間：7:30 pm

地點：十八號劇院

詳情：https://18thandunion.org/an-evening-with-satan

撒旦究竟是誰呢？大家都覺得已經非常了解他了，但其實聖經裡面從來就沒有對於他的面貌的描述。每當大家想到撒旦這個人物，大家都將他看作世界上所有邪惡的根源，並將歷史上全部的壞事都歸咎到他的身上。但實際上，人類在聖經中面對的許多痛苦，懲罰與傷害都是由上帝造成的。究竟大家為何對撒旦感到如此巨大的恐懼感呢？為何人類如此誤解與曲解這個人物呢？這部戲劇將讓大家有機會與撒旦面對面，探討這些問題與疑惑。

An Evening With Satan

When: November 16-19

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: 18th & Union

Info: https://18thandunion.org/an-evening-with-satan

Who is Satan? We think we know him so well but, actually, his appearance is never described in the Bible. We think of Satan as the root of all evil and blame him for all the bad things that have occurred throughout the ages – but much of the harm, pain, and punishment that occurs in the Bible was perpetrated by God. Why is Satan so feared, maligned, and misunderstood? Join us as we meet the Devil face to face – no need to check your sins at the door.