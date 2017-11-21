No. 16 Washington gets 10 points in last minute to stun Utah

SEATTLE (AP) — Tristan Vizcaino hit a 38-yard field goal as time expired and No. 16 Washington scored 10 points in the final 58 seconds to stun Utah 33-30 on Saturday night.

Down 30-23 with 2:03 left, Washington (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12, No. 18 CFP) pulled even at 30-all on Myles Gaskin’s 2-yard TD run with 58 seconds remaining. After Utah punted, Washington got the ball back with 29 seconds at its own 28. Washington QB Jake Browning hit Dante Pettis for 18 yards to near midfield, and then the big play was a 31-yard strike to Andre Baccellia to the Utah 22 with 8 seconds left. Washington took one shot at the end zone that was incomplete before Vizcaino made his second field goal of the game. Vizcaino had missed from 30 yards and missed an extra point.

Browning was 26-of-35 passing for 354 yards and two touchdowns while Gaskin had two TD runs.