Seattle school bus drivers to strike 1 day over health care

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle school bus drivers union says it will go on a one-day strike Wednesday to protest the health insurance plan being offered.

Teamsters Local 174 urged parents to make other transportation arrangements for the thousands of Seattle Public Schools children who ride the bus.

The union represents 400 bus drivers and has been negotiating health and retirement benefits with the district’s contractor, First Student, for months.

This is the first year in a three-year contract for the outside contractor to handle the school system’s bus services.

The union also warned of future and prolonged strikes if the two sides can’t reach a deal.