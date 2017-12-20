Kin On Board announces Nigel Lo as next CEO

Seattle, WA – December 7, 2017 – Kin On Board of Directors has appointed Nigel Lo as Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2018.

“Nigel is bringing over thirty years of successful experience in management, operations, financial strategy, and leadership to Kin On,” said Stella Leong, Kin On Board President and Search Committee member.

The CEO Search Committee received and reviewed over 30 resumes submitted in response to the posting.

“Nigel emerged as the best and most qualified candidate and this was confirmed during his interviews with the Search Committee and Kin On Board members,” said Dr. Grace Wang, Kin On Board and Search Committee member. “I was especially impressed with Nigel’s leadership experience at Boeing and his special interest in mentorship. I am very pleased that he will be the next Kin On CEO.”

Lo served on the Kin On Board from 1998-2006 and was elected as Board President from 2002-2003. Under his board leadership, Kin On developed a satellite office in the Chinatown-International District to offer support and services to those residing at home. Kin On Home Care is now one of the largest home care providers for the Asian community in King County.

Lo retired from the Boeing Company in 2015 after thirty years of service in engineering and program management. He was the Chief of Staff and Chief Strategist to the VP/GM of the Airborne Battle Management (ABM) within the Boeing Military Aircraft division in the Puget Sound area. His primary responsibility was to assist the VP/GM and the leadership team to develop and implement strategic initiatives to address significant program performance challenges. As a company leader, he designed and implemented the large scale Team Leader Training for all Boeing managers and Integrated Product Team Leader Training events for the business unit. He was also the founder of the Six Step Group Mentoring Program to develop future Boeing leaders in the Puget Sound region.

A recognized advocate in the community, Lo has served as a coach to many youth, professionals, and new immigrants through his volunteer work at Bellevue Youth Link University, the Greater Seattle Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Chinese Information and Service Center, and King County Library System.

“I recently retired from Boeing and have waited for a golden opportunity to continue my community engagement and contribution in a significant way,” said Lo. “I was Kin On’s Board President quite some time ago, but the tenure was one of the most memorable experiences in my life, allowing me to understand the needs and unique challenges of our community. It taught me a lot about the challenges that each elder faces as he or she ages. Kin On has always been a home to me, like it’s been to a lot of our Asian elders.”

“Nigel is an excellent choice as Kin On’s new CEO,” said Fred Yee, Kin On Board and Search Committee member. “I have worked with Nigel on the Kin On Board for a number of years, including his tenure as the Board President. He brings to Kin On substantial experience in program management, financial expertise, and community involvement.I look forward to working with Nigel again.”

After 32 years of leadership and dedication, Sam Wan is set to retire on December 31, 2017. He will work with the new CEO to ensure a smooth transition.

“Nigel is a proven leader who is passionate about developing people and building strong teams,” said Wan, retiring CEO of Kin On. “He possesses excellent management skills with a wealth of leadership experience. He knows Kin On, knows our community, and has a good understanding of the challenges of a nonprofit community-based organization.I am very confident in his ability to lead Kin On in the next phase of our growth.”

“The Kin On Continuum of Care model is vital in supporting our Asian community and there will be a lot of opportunities for growth with the new assisted living and adult care facilities,” said Lo. “It is going to be very exciting, challenging, and rewarding.”

About Kin On

As a 501c3 not-for-profit organization, Kin On honors, supports, and advocates for Asian elders and families in the Puget Sound region by offering culturally and linguistically appropriate health, social, and educational services.