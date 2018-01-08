Seattle Symphony presents Celebrate Asia concert performing music by Chinese and Indian composers.

The Seattle Symphony celebrates the tenth annual Celebrate Asia concert on Feb 11, 2018 at Benaroya Hall. Celebrate Asia honors Seattle’s Asian American community through a concert that explores the rich musical traditions of Asian countries. This annual celebration is presented with a myriad of pre- and post-concert performances that reflect various Asian cultures. Now in its tenth year, Celebrate Asia has become an annual tradition where people and families of all ethnicities come to immerse themselves in an afternoon of cultural exchange and vibrant celebration.





Guest conductor DaYe Lin, the First Prize winner of the prestigious George Solti International Conductors’ Competition will lead this year’s concert beginning with Chinese composer Zhou Long’s The Rhyme of Taigu, a colorful and rhythmic showpiece that includes exotic percussion instruments like the tanggu, dagu and odaiko. The world premiere of Tibet Overture by BoChan Li follows, depicting the sacred and mysterious scenes of oriental rituals in Tibet. Tibet Overture is the 2018 winner of Seattle Symphony’s annual Celebrate Asia Composition Competition, a meaningful initiative that honors new works inspired by rich Asian cultures from young composers. The first half of the program concludes with The Gate of the Moon, an eclectic work that fuses musical elements of the East and West by Indian composer Nishat Khan who will also be featured as the sitar soloist.



A unique demonstration between the Seattle Symphony and the Seattle Chinese Orchestra will perform the Allegro movement from Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik opens the second half of the program. The Seattle Symphony will first perform the original work, followed by the Seattle Chinese Orchestra with an arrangement orchestrated for traditional Chinese instruments. Celebrate Asia closes with joined orchestra arrangements of well-known Chinese melodies and a virtuosic Capriccio for the Red Plum Blossom featuring Warren Chang as the erhu soloist.



Pre-concert performances begin in the Samuel & Althea Stroum Grand Lobby at 2:30 p.m. Performers include the Duoc Su Lion Dance Team and traditional Vietnamese and Chinese youth dance groups. The celebration concludes with post-concert activities in the Grand Lobby with a performance by CHIKIRI and the School of Taiko and Bollywood dancing led by Rhythms of India.

Admission to both pre- and post-concert activities are included with concert ticket. Complete program information, artist biographies and additional information can be found by visiting seattlesymphony.org/concerttickets/calendar/2017-2018/symphony/celebrate-asia.

CELEBRATE ASIA

Friday, February 11, 2017

DaYe Lin, conductor

Warren Chang, erhu

Nishat Khan, sitar

Seattle Chinese Orchestra

Seattle Symphony

Martha Lee, host



Pre-concert: 2:30– 4 p.m.



SAMUEL & ALTHEA STROUM GRAND LOBBY

Aleksa Manila: host

GDPT Lieu Quan – Co Lam Pagoda: Vietnamese dance

Huayin Performing Arts: Chinese dance

Duoc Su Lion Dance Team



Concert: 4 p.m.



S. MARK TAPER FOUNDATION AUDITORIUM

ZHOU LONG: The Rhyme of Taigu

BOCHAN LI: Tibet Overture

NISHAT KHAN: The Gate of the Moon

MOZART: Allegro from Eine kleine Nachtmusik

HOU-YUAN WU: Capriccio for the Red Plum Blossom

TRADITIONAL (CHINA) /arr. XiaoGu Zhu: Mo Li Hua (“Jasmine Flower”)

TRADITIONAL CHINA) /arr. XiaoGu Zhu: Song of Happiness

ARR. XIAOGU ZHU: Chinese Movie Music from Hong Hu Lake, Shaolin Temple, Ashima and Red Day



Post-concert: 6 p.m.



CHIKIRI and The School of TAIKO: Taiko drumming

Rhythms of India: Bhangra/Bollywood dancing

