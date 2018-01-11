Weekly Events | 西城好看

【看展覽 Show】

西雅圖婚慶展覽會

日期：1月13至14日

時間：週六，10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. / 週日，10:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

地點：華盛頓州會議貿易中心

詳情：https://weddingshow.com/

西雅圖婚慶展覽會是美國西岸最大的婚慶展覽會，每年都有超過幾百數量的，來自本地或其他州的婚慶相關事宜或產品公司到場展示它們的服務項目或商品。2018年的展覽會將有超過400個服務公司或產品公司到場。屆時，大家將可以找到任何關於婚禮事宜的產品或服務項目，如化妝，婚紗，蛋糕，花店，蜜月，攝影師，餐點承辦商，新娘頭飾等等。不僅如此，兩天的活動也將有現場走秀環節，以此展示各種復古風或現代風的婚紗，西裝與伴娘禮服，超過一千件的婚紗也將在現場折扣銷售。週六入場的大家可用印章於週日免費進入會場。

Seattle Wedding Show

When: January 13th-14th

Time: Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. / Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Where: Washington State Convention & Trade Center

Info: https://weddingshow.com/

Seattle Wedding Show is the largest wedding show on the West Coast, featuring hundreds of local, regional and national vendors under one roof. Seattle Wedding Show 2018 will showcase a wide range of products and services related to wedding & bridal sectors from the leading exhibitors such as accommodations, beauty, cosmetics, skincare, bridal headpieces, gowns, cake, bakery, ceremony music, ceremony site, florist, catering, formal wear, honeymoon, transportation, officiants, wedding gown cleaning. Exhibitor profile of this event includes event facilities, bakeries, bridal boutiques, caterers, disc jockeys, florists, jewelers, photographers, transportation providers, wedding consultants. The approximate number of exhibitors that will exhibit at this event is over 400.

【看舞蹈 Dance】

解構吉賽爾

日期：1月12至13日

時間：週五至週六，8 p.m.

地點：康沃爾劇場

詳情：https://www.thethreeyells.com/news

繼《Giselle Deconstruct》首演的巨大成功，The Three Yells舞團將再次將這部舞劇帶上舞台。根據著名芭蕾舞劇《吉賽爾》所改編，《Giselle Deconstruct》運用現代舞來表現這部舞劇的瘋狂，死亡，真愛，悲傷，報復等經典主題，並流轉於極為控制的動作與近乎運動的多樣舞步。此舞團的藝術總監兼此舞劇的編舞家Veronica Lee-Baik表示這部舞劇與原版的一大區別是女主角吉賽爾不是因悲傷過度導致心臟停止而死亡的，而是因為自殺。因美國，以及其他國家，都面臨著青年人自殺身亡數量的增加，許多女生都因貧窮，傳統等原因選擇自殺，她希望通過這部舞劇表現出女性的自由與強大。

Giselle Deconstruct

When: January 12th-13th

Time: Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m.

Where: Cornish Playhouse

Info: https://www.thethreeyells.com/news

Premiered to a robust reception earlier this year, The Three Yells is excited to bring this powerful work back to the stage. Giselle Deconstruct is a reduction of the ballet Giselle to its constituent parts of madness, death, spirits, true love, grief, revenge, traditions, and reinterpreted through contemporary dance weaving between the playful and grotesques, and juxtaposed between slow hyper-controlled motion with athleticism. Young women in parts of South East Asia are some of the most disempowered and marginalized people in the world. Like Giselle, it is stifling traditions, poverty, and unrequited love, that drive these young girls to end their lives. Currently, in the US, suicide is on the rise especially amongst our teens, young adults and girls. Giselle Deconstruct aims to transcend the feeling of female degradation to liberation and empowerment through movement.

【看展出 Exhibition】

Jun Ahn的邊緣世界

日期：至3月24日

時間：週一至週四，週六，週日

地點：西北攝影中心

詳情：http://pcnw.org/gallery/jun-ahn-on-the-verge/

從1月8日起，《Jun Ahn的邊緣世界》照片展覽於西雅圖的西北攝影中心開始。來自南韓的Jun Ahn的攝影作品已在多國展出，也獲得許多觀賞者的評價。此次的展出將是她在美國西岸的首個一人展覽。展出的所有攝影作品都深度探索了人的剛強與弱點，幻境與真實等兩面並存的議題。通過拍攝出Jun Ahn在大樓頂端邊緣的畫面，這一系列深深的挑戰觀賞者的視覺與恐懼。大多攝影作品都展現出Jun Ahn坐在大樓邊緣或從窗戶傾身而出等畫面，其中一些由她自行拍攝，其他的則由旁人代勞。觀賞此系列的大家能夠通過大樓頂端看到紐約，首爾，以及香港的頂樓景色。

Jun Ahn: On the Verge

When: Through March 24st

Time: Monday-Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

Where: Photographic Center Northwest

Info: http://pcnw.org/gallery/jun-ahn-on-the-verge/

Starting on January 8th, ‘Jun Ahn: On the Verge’ is on display in Photographic Center Northwest. South Korean photographer Jun Ahn’s provocative self-portraits have been exhibited and reviewed internationally. This exhibition will be her first solo exhibition on the west coast, and it explores the relationships between strength and vulnerability, illusion and reality. In this exhibition, her self-portraits all depict Ahn on or near the top of skyscrapers, In many cases, she has been leaning from a window or seated on a ledge. They are taken either from a first-person perspective, with her legs dangling into space, or by someone else who is taking photographs from a side window or above her head. Most of the photos are taken in New York and Seoul, but some are taken in Hong Kong.