Weekly Events | 西城好看

【看展覽 Show】

西雅圖船舶展

日期：1月26至2月3日

時間：週一至週日，多個時間

地點：CenturyLink室外活動中心

詳情：https://seattleboatshow.com/

今年的西雅圖船舶展將歷時九天，並佔據包含了CentryLink Field，South Lake Union與全新的Bell Harbor Marina的3英畝的土地。從1月26號至2月3號，喜愛船舶的朋友們將可見到超過1,000艘數量的休閒船艇，從漿板，豪華遊艇，到種類繁多的船上裝備用品等船類商品集錦。不僅如此，大家還能夠參與超過225個划船或釣魚的小課程，並且購買到各類裝置。作為西岸最大的船舶展，今年的展覽將是最為盛大的一次，參與的大家將看到更多數量的船隻，與更多展覽者碰面交流，享受更多的現場有趣活動，並觀賞到最新型號的船舶。

Seattle Boat Show

When: January 26th-February 3rd

Time: Monday-Sunday, various times

Where: CenturyLink Field Event Center

Info: https://seattleboatshow.com/

See over 1,000 recreational watercraft, from stand-up paddle boards to “super yachts,” plus a plethora of accessories, over 225 free boating and fishing seminars, and gear for sale. Explore the world of boating at the Seattle Boat Show, spanning nine days and three acres at CenturyLink Field, South Lake Union, and an all-new location at Bell Harbor Marina, from January 26 through February 3, 2018. The West Coast’s largest boat show is bigger than ever this year, with more boats, more exhibitors, and more exciting attractions—indoors and outdoors. Get schooled at our free boating and fishing seminars, scope out the latest watercraft and accessories from hundreds of exhibitors, and let us entertain you with fun events, food and drinks, and family-friendly activities.

【看舞台劇 Theatre】

小王子

日期：至3月4號

時間：週四至週日，多場次時間

地點：西雅圖兒童劇院

詳情：http://www.sct.org/Shows/2017-2018-Season/TheLittlePrince

由法國貴族作家，詩人，飛行員Antoine de Saint-Exupéry所寫的短篇故事「小王子」所改編，劇場版本的「小王子」同樣是一個會觸動到觀眾心弦，以及靈魂的一部舞台劇，勢必是一部感動各個年齡層的作品。喜愛「The Secret Garden」，「Into the West」等舞台劇故事的觀眾必定會陷入小王子的世界。整個故事設定在撒哈拉沙漠，一個迷路的飛行員碰到了來自一顆遠方小行星的小王子，并從此一起踏上了一段夢一般的旅程。一朵玫瑰，一隻羊，幾個身處在自己世界中的成人促成了藝術總監Courtney Sale於西雅圖兒童劇院的首個導演劇目。通過這部看似專屬於兒童的劇目，成人觀眾與孩童觀眾都將再次相信無邊界的愛與天真無邪的力量。

The Little Prince

When: Through March 4

Time: Thursday-Sunday, various times

Where: Seattle Children’s Theatre

Info: http://www.sct.org/Shows/2017-2018-Season/TheLittlePrince

A heart-swelling, soul-stirring work of theater, illuminated by poignant artistry and an original musical score. The Little Prince is a beautiful production that touches souls young and old. Fans of The Secret Garden and Into the West will be captivated by this piece. In the middle of the Sahara Desert, a stranded aviator meets the Little Prince, a young boy from a small, faraway asteroid, and a dreamlike journey unfolds across a universe. A rose, a sheep, and an array of unusual adults on their own small planets spark wonder in Artistic Director Courtney Sale’s SCT directorial debut. Adapted from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s classic novella, this treasured tale reminds us of the power of innocence and boundless love.

【看展出 Exhibition】

非洲復興

日期：至3月4日

時間：週三至週日

地點：西雅圖美術館

詳情：http://www.seattleartmuseum.org/Exhibitions/Details?EventId=45694

此次名為「African Renaissances」的藝術展覽通過介紹與認識來自非洲蓬勃發展的社區，王國，城市的文化領導人為西雅圖的居民呈現非洲的實際景象。原本只在貝寧共和國，阿薩提部落，Kom，Kuba等王國可見，具有各王國代表性的王權象征物與陳設都在此次展覽現身。這些王國大部分都在20世紀初受到其他國家的殖民統治，但它們大多數都已在20世紀後期重新獲得政權。除去王權象征物，由馬薩伊，富拉尼，恩德貝勒女性所創作的藝術品也深刻體現出女性對於世界的看法。最後，西雅圖本地的一名音樂家的藝術品也為廣大觀眾連接起21世紀人民與20世紀的歷史物品與故事。

African Renaissances

When: Through March 4

Time: Wednesday-Sunday

Where: Seattle Art Museum

Info: http://www.seattleartmuseum.org/Exhibitions/Details?EventId=45694

This installation offers a realistic vision by recognizing cultural leaders who preside over kingdoms and live in thriving communities and cities. Regalia and furnishings that were originally seen in the courts of the Benin, Asante, Kom, and Kuba kingdoms are on view. Many of these kingdoms faced extreme domination by colonial powers in the early 20th century but reestablished their own power during the last half of the century. In addition, art created by Maasai, Fulani, and Ndebele women declares their views of the world. Finally, art provided by a musical leader living in Seattle contributes a sense of how things are coming together for a 21st-century futurist renaissance.