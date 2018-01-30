The Wolves is coming to ACT Theatre

ACT Theatre brings Sarah DeLappe’s Pulitzer nominated debut play to the stage this April. Recently seen onstage at Lincoln Center Theatre and receiving critical accolades, The Wolves tells the story of a high school women’s indoor soccer team that navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors.

The talented group of women that will make up the team will include Cheyenne Barton (#7), Emma Bjornson (#2), Christine Marie Brown (Soccer Mom), Madilyn Cooper (#25), Meme Garcia (#11), Rachel Guyer-Mafune (#13), Emilie Hanson (#14), Alyssa Norling (#46), Zoe Tziotis Shields (#8), and Martha Kathryn Smith (#00). “This cast is an amazing diverse group of human beings in every way, who bring distinct personalities and bring passion for this play, passion for theatre and passion for soccer all into the same room,” Sheila Daniels says of the women she’ll be directing.

“Sheila really knows how to work with ensembles and her way of creating a feeling in a room gets to the deep core of any play,” says ACT’s Artistic Director John Langs, “And I knew she was the one to direct this magnificent play.” Transforming the Allen Theatre into an indoor soccer field, Daniels will be paired with the talents of LB Morse (Scenic Designer), Melanie Burgess (Costume Designer), Robert Aquilar (Lighting Designer) and Rob Witmer (Sound Designer).

The Wolves runs Apr 20-May 13, 2018 (Opening/Press night is Apr 26 at 7:30pm) in The Allen Theatre at ACT Theatre -700 Union Street, Seattle, WA 98101

Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at www.acttheatre.org, by phone at 206.292.7676, or at the ACT Ticket Office at 700 Union Street.

Sarah DeLappe (Playwright)

Sarah DeLappe’s play The Wolves (Pulitzer Prize finalist; Lortel, Outer Critics Circle nominations for Best Play/Emerging Playwright; Relentless Award, Sky Cooper New American Play Prize; Susan Smith Blackburn and Yale Prize finalist) premiered at The Playwrights Realm, following an engagement with New York Stage and Film, and development with Clubbed Thumb. It returned for a production at Lincoln Center Theater. Fellowships and developmental support include The MacDowell Colony, The Ground Floor, LCT3 Playwright in Residence, Ars Nova Play Group, Page One Fellowship at The Playwrights Realm, SPACE on Ryder Farm, and Sitka Fellows Program. MFA: Brooklyn College.

Sheila Daniels (Director)

Sheila Daniels has been making theatre as a director, choreographer, writer, educator, actor and producer in Seattle and around the country since 1994. Directing credits include A Streetcar Named Desire, Abe Lincoln in Illinois, Crime and Punishment, The Children’s Hour, Lysistrata (Intiman Theatre), The Ramayana (A Contemporary Theatre), Dancing At Lughnasa (Seattle Repertory Theatre, TANTRUM Theatre in Ohio), Jackie & Me (Seattle Children’s Theatre), According to Coyote (Seattle Children’s Theatre Company, Children’s Theatre Company of Minneapolis), A Winter’s Tale, Much Ado About Nothing, Electra, Pericles, Macbeth (Seattle Shakespeare Company), Lydia, The Normal Heart, Breaking the Code, The Bridge of San Luis Rey (Strawberry Theatre Workshop), This Wide Night (Seattle Public Theatre), Crime and Punishment (Theater Under Ground/CHAC), Waiting for Lefty, God’s Country, Arcadia (CHAC), Rubble Women (UMO Ensemble), Anaphylaxis (Throwing Bones/IRT, NYC) Burning Bridget Cleary (Ladykiller Productions), The Last State (On the Boards), Vaya con Lola, Shock Brigades: Women in Combat (Baba Yaga), and Trojan Women: A Love Story, Dream of a Common Language, Language of Angels, Transformations and Other Tales, The Trestle at Pope Lick Creek (Theater Schmeater). As a producer, Sheila has served as Associate Director of Intiman Theatre, Associate Artistic Director at CHAC, Artistic Director of Theater Schmeater, and co-founded Baba Yaga and Theater Underground. She served as an Affiliate Artist at ACT, a member of Intiman’s Collective, and is currently an Associate Artist with Seattle Shakespeare Company. Sheila has served on the faculty of Cornish College of the Arts from 1998 to the present, where she also is a Resident Director and two-time recipient of the Excellence in Teaching Award. She also has served on the faculty of University of Washington, Seattle University, Seattle Children’s Theatre and as a guest director at University of Texas, Austin. She is a 4 time nominee and 2 time recipient of the Gregory Award for Outstanding Director. Also a generative artist and performer, she is currently adapting and choreographing a new adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s The Waves, and a solo show about Helen Keller’s later life, sexuality and politics.