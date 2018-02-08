Celebrate Lunar New Year at Westfield Southcenter on Feb. 17

Come celebrate the Lunar New Year with One Media Venture at Westfield Southcenter on Saturday, Feb, 17 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. An afternoon filled with fun family activities centered around Chinese traditional art forms, it features activities such as Lion Dance and calligraphy that are sure to create a memorable experience for people of all ages.

Start the afternoon with a Lion Dance performance that begins right at 3:00 p.m. near Din Tai Fung (located on Level 1 close to Sears). Follow the Lion Dance performance as it loops through the center and ends in Macy’s Court. From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., a series of family activities, including calligraphy and face painting, will take place in Macy’s court. Remember to take a photo in front of the Lunar New Year walls, and share with family and friends later.

Besides the fun activities, look out for the Enter to Win displays located throughout the center, and enter to win some fabulous prizes from Michael Kors, Earthbound Trading and Daiso. Winners will be announced on February 20th.

Though the activities end at 5:30 pm, don’t rush home yet. Enjoy a delicious dinner at Din Tai Fung or Kizuki Ramen (right across from each other). When you spend $100 or more at either of these restaurants during the dates of February 16th to 20th, you will receive a pair of AMC movie tickets, and a red envelope with two chocolate gold coins, all courtesy of Westfield Southcenter, while supplies last.

Lunar New Year Celebration 2018

Where: Westfield Southcenter Mall

Date: Saturday, Feb, 17, 2018

When: 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.