The Bellevue Collection Honors Centuries Old Tradition with Music, Dance and Art for Lunar New Year 2018

The Bellevue Collection along with Seattle Chinese Culture and Arts Association and the Overseas Community Affairs Council – Republic of China (Taiwan) welcome the Lunar New Year on February 24th, 2018. Marking the 7th year of bringing this celebration on the Eastside, this daylong Lunar New Year celebration runs from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. in Bellevue Square’s Center Court and will feature through performances, dance and events that honors the cultural heritage of our community.

Partnering with the Seattle Chinese Culture and Arts Association (SCCAA) and the Overseas Community Affairs Council – Republic of China (Taiwan), the celebration will include traditional and contemporary cultural demonstrations of martial arts, music, dance, visual and fine arts including the always spectacular, Chinese Lion and Dragon Parade. The day has something for all ages, even a coloring contest for children available at Guest Services and enter-to-win at the Wing Luke Museum for an $800 Bellevue Collection Gift Card.

One of the most dramatic and visually stunning events of the day will be the Chinese Lion and Dragon Parade performed by a team of dancers who manipulate a long flexible figure of a dragon using poles positioned at regular intervals along the length of the dragon. New this year is the dramatic face-changing mask performance, plus an activity area for flower arrangement demonstrations and Chinese knot tying.

“The celebration of the Lunar New Year is one of the most dramatic and beautiful events with amazing costumes, elegant dances and spectacular color,” says Jennifer Leavitt, vice president of marketing for The Bellevue Collection. “We live in a richly diverse community and this event allows us to celebrate and appreciate that diversity and foster a greater understanding of the many cultures and traditions of the Eastside. This is truly an event the whole family can enjoy.”

For more information on the daylong celebration at The Bellevue Collection, visit the website at lunarnewyear.bellevuecollection.com.