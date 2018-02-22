‘A Fantastic Woman’ Lets Us into the Life of a Strong and Brave Woman

By Tracy Wang

Premiered at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival on February 12th, 2017, ‘A Fantastic Woman’ is set to open again in the US cinemas on February 23rd. A film on a transgender woman’s journey of humiliation, grief, anger, and insecurity after her lover’s death, it emphasizes and illuminates us on the struggles, challenges, discrimination, and prejudices faced by transgender people, and shocks the public into realizing how we have let ignorance takes charge, and uses it to hurt and harm those who are just on another part of the spectrum of diversity.

Marina (Daniela Vega), a waitress and a singer at a restaurant, falls in love with Orlando (Francisco Reyes), who is thirty years older than her. They move into Orlando’s apartment together, and plans to celebrate her birthday abroad. After a romantic night together, Orlando wakes up feeling unwell and disoriented. Though Marina drives him to the hospital immediately, he dies at the hospital, and they find out he has an aneurysm. Before she has time to grieve the death of her beloved one, a police officer and a woman detective find her and seem to think she has something to do with his sudden death. A transgender woman, she is forbidden by Orlando’s wife to go to his wake and funeral, and his son keeps insulting and eventually he assaults her with his friends’ help. How will Marina fight through the discrimination and hatred from Orlando’s family? Why does she have to defend herself and correct other people on her identity all the time?

‘A Fantastic Woman’ is a brutal tale of a transgender woman’s thorny path in grief and in constantly defending herself from other people’s discrimination and prejudice. Though the script is already well-written and thought-out with many instances of discrimination hidden or unhidden in language itself, the film is also rich in symbolic scenes in which audiences experience Marina’s struggle and challenges in a literal or figurative way.

One of the most shocking moments in the film is perhaps the scene where Marina returns Orlando’s car to his wife, and his wife says how she thinks their romantic relationship is just a kind of perversion. To take a step further, the wife even calls Marina a Chimera, something or someone she could not understand fully. This scene, though not the only one where Marina is attacked by language or action, is one of the cruelest one; it illustrates how people superficially and easily categorize transgender people as people who are foreign, strange and mythical. People’s need in categorizing and knowing who or what they are facing is shown with clarity here, and this need further points out how many of us can only accept the norm, the supposedly ‘normal’ ones, in this case the cisgender people.

Other than the many obvious and harsh language and acts of violence that are thrown upon Marina, the film also uses silent symbolic scenes to touch upon some even more distressful and powerful questions, images of transgender people, and others’ perceptions of them. The scene of Marina walking against and eventually being blocked by the strong wind contains so much more power in giving us a quite literal portrayal of how she feels like, when the whole world seems to be against her, denying and rejecting her identity. When she looks into a mirror being moved along by two workers, her whole image seems to shift; doesn’t that quiet moment of her looking into a mirror where her whole image is fluid and changing say something about how others might perceive her or how natural it is for people to change, whether it be physical appearances or sexuality or even emotions?

Both of these ‘silent’ scenes say as much as the direct accusation from the wife, and the world. However, the most memorable and telling scene arrives when Marina lies naked on her bed, with a round mirror put on her pelvis, and supported by her thighs. In that scene, she looks directly at the round mirror, as if contemplating her own identity, image and her body. What makes it so powerful and disturbing is that it seems to be saying and confirming how society uses body parts and physical appearances to define people. The gender, the sexuality, the educational level, the family background, and most importantly, how they should be treated because of the body parts or appearances that indicate these information, are all contained in this one scene that lasts only about thirty seconds, and yet, what it conveys is shocking in that this act of categorizing and instantly sizing each other up with what we see physically is so common among us. We do this as a kind of second nature, and yet we do not realize how wrong, or hurtful that act can be, and how that act can prevent us from embracing diversity, and understanding people on their own terms instead of what we as a society defines them as.

The fact that a transgender woman is the main character in this film sets it apart from many others, and brings us a voice of a trans person whose voice is so often ignored or underrepresented. Though most of the plot can be disturbing and distressful, what it conveys is necessary and crucial for a country that is striving for equality and understanding for all people on the diverse spectrum of personality, age, sexuality, gender, among many others. Most of all, it is a film that educates, informs, and asks us many important questions; what does it take to be a woman or a man? what kind of relationships are valid? what is considered to be a ‘normal’ love story?

‘A Fantastic Woman’ celebrates a strong, brave, beautiful and sometimes vulnerable woman who is constantly fighting for her identity. When you have answered the question of who could be braver and stronger than someone who is clear on who she is, and who is willing to take on all the challenges just to embrace her own identity, you should go watch ‘A Fantastic Woman’.