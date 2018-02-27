‘Rebels on Pointe’: How Rebelling on Pointe Can Open Up the World of Ballet

By Tracy Wang

Have you ever seen a performance by Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (Trocks), an all-male comic ballet company? If not, then you have not gained the whole ballet experience yet. Luckily, ‘Rebels on Pointe’ offers a window for balletomanes and people who are interested in different art forms to witness how the Trocks can open up society to ballet, an art form that is often considered to be elite, and welcome more laughter and joy in a variety of theatres.

The documentary begins with a piece of music from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, and several feathers slowly drifting down, as if signalling the immediate presence of some beautiful swans. The lens brings us backstage where the male dancers are busy putting on makeup and tutus. For the first half of the film, it centers around the performances of the Trocks, the history of the Trocks as well as some insights into how the dancers came to be in this ballet company. Lighthearted and yet acquiring a sense of solemnity, the film offers us valuable footage of dancers on stage as well as offstage; with commentaries from dance critics, we see how this company came to fruition, and how it is continuing to bloom around the world.

As if giving us time to acquaint more with the Trocks and its dancers, the film only reaches a more personal and reflective tone during the second half of it. As American Ballet Theatre’s principal dancer James Whiteside points out, it can be hard and tiring for gay ballet dancers to always perform princely roles. His reflection brings out a much-needed dynamic and analysis between performing in a more classical and traditional ballet company and performing in an all-male comic ballet company. What’s more, his reflection introduces us to more personal struggles, challenges and hardships faced by the dancers of the Trocks. The second half of the film takes the audiences on a journey to really get to know the dancers personally, and know more about their daily lives, as well as their company lives.

We follow Raffaele Morra closely to his hometown in Italy, and meet his parents. His father’s condition is deteriorating, and Morra returns home every summer to spend time with his family. Having a hard time leaving his family every time, Morra is also spending more time thinking about his dancing career. Since a dancer’s life is extremely short, every dancer is being forced to plan ahead and be ready to embrace every performance as if it were his or her’s last one. His performance as the Dying Swan, though funny with the Trocks’ amplified tone in choreography, is in truth deeply reflective, as if losing feathers is indeed like fading away as a dancer.

Similarly, we get to know a few more other dancers in the Trocks, who are passionate about dance and ballet, but who are also facing a lot of challenges. We see a dancer who is waiting to finally see his mother after many years apart; we see a dancer who is happily getting married to another dancer in the company; we see a dancer who is proud to be able to have found such a company and become a prima ballerina. From all these raw and personal reflections, we meet dancers who might have been lost in the classical ballet world, and who have in the end found a safe, comfortable and blooming environment where they can wear tutus and dance en pointe.

The existence of a ballet company like the Trocks challenges and shakes the traditional ballet world that is so often considered to be elite, and hard to understand. It rebels against the norm of what ballet should be looking like, or what male or female dancers should be dancing or not dancing, and introduces a unique and humorous kind of ballet to the world.

The Trocks has successfully built an environment where many talented and passionate dancers can feel safe working in, and it has also pushed the door of ballet wide open, and allows everyone, both young and old, to be able to enjoy and understand this art form that has been thought of as difficult to understand and far away from most people’s lives. Through ‘Rebels on Pointe’, we laugh and cry along with the dancers who at one time seemed so far away from us, and yet here they are, sharing their life struggles and joy with us, and giving us the gift of laughing while watching such talented dancers perform on stage.

