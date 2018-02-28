Weekly Events | 西城好看

【籌款活動 Fundraising Event】

印度色彩節

日期：3月3日

時間：週六，下午十二點到六點

地點：貝爾維尤市中心公園

詳情：https://www.facebook.com/events/215613865681936/

CRY是一個非營利機構，機構的主旨是為所有兒童提供平等的機會，幫助展孩童實在的潛能和發掘他們的興趣和理想。CRY確保孩童能得到基礎的平等教育機會，健康保障，及保護他們以免受到虐待及剝削。他們致力保護流浪兒童，女童，童工，兒童性工作者，和幫助一些面對精神及身體影響的兒童。CRY深信兒童是社會上最易受傷害的一部份，他們值得受到幫助及關注。有見及此，CRY舉行年度活動── CRY Holi，以作慈善籌款活動及慶祝印度色彩節，以求得到更多各界對兒童權益的關注及支援。活動屆時會有DJ現場音樂表演，舞蹈表演，食物攤檔，以及重頭戲的將顏料和粉末向彼此身上潑灑。提示：12歲以下孩童免費入場；在場使用的顏料已經過測試，確保安全使用。活動籌得所有款項將會對爭取兒童權益有所貢獻。色彩節(Holi)是印度三大節慶之一，到了這天，到處呈現一片瘋狂的七彩絢麗，人們會將五顏六色的顏料和粉末向彼此身上潑灑， 人人互相擁抱、跳舞慶祝，燃燒火焰，將顏料塗抹在別人額頭以示祝福，並高喊：「Happy Holi！」

CRY Holi 2018

When: March 3rd

Time: Saturday from 12pm-6pm

Where: Bellevue Downtown Park

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/215613865681936/

The Hindu festival Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, marks the arrival of spring. In celebration, Child Rights and You (CRY) will host its annual event filled with Bollywood music, dancing, and color bombs. As the festival of colors heralds the arrival of spring and also the arrival of equality, to encourage the spirit of oneness we raise funds for the under-served children of our society by organizing this high-spirited Holi Bash annual event. Join us as thousands of people get color bombed, dance to the upbeat Bollywood numbers and see the world in myriad hue of colors. Kids under 12 are free! All funds raised from this event will go to a great cause. Note: The colors are all safe and tested! Get your tickets now for a guaranteed and faster entry. And save money on extra color when you register as a group of 10!! Note: No external color allowed. If you are buying single entry with no color, you will have to either purchase colors (till they last) from us or play with your friend’s colors. Due to City of Bellevue restrictions and to ensure safety of everyone’s skin, we have to enforce this unfortunately.

【慶祝活動Celebration】

Bellevue Collection農曆新年慶祝活動

日期：2月24日

時間：週六，上午十一點到下午六點

地點：Bellevue Square的中央廣場

詳情：https://lunarnewyear.bellevuecollection.com/

Bellevue Collection，西雅圖中國文化藝術協會，文化組織，及台灣的海外事務委員會，歡迎2018年的農曆新年，與一眾市民分享我們城市裡的文化遺產。這個相當精彩的活動將於本週六舉行，屆時會有多樣傳統及當代的文化表演， 精彩節目包括：神奇的川劇變臉、獨樹一幟的官將首、精湛道地的武術表演、優美悅耳的國樂演奏、活潑可愛的電音三太子、傳統文化色彩的國劇、山地舞表演，現場並有春聯揮毫及活潑有趣的應景手工藝贈送等。著名餐廳鼎泰豐更會於下午十二點至三點為大家提供免費試食；而最近開幕的谷府將會於下午三點到五點提供試食。此次的活動開放於所有人士，不論年齡，為各個參與人士送上歡樂。當中包括各種適合與家人和小朋友一起參加的工作坊，例如自製燈籠，古錢桌裝飾，狗年剪紙掛飾，迎春掛飾，自製書籤，書寫中文名，臉部彩繪等等。不同的節目將會不同時段舉行，詳情可於官網瀏覽。

Bellevue Collection’s Lunar New Year Celebration

When: February 24th

Time: Saturday from 11am-6pm

Where: Bellevue Square in Center Court

Info: https://lunarnewyear.bellevuecollection.com/

Lunar New Year comes to The Bellevue Collection on one spectacular and colorful day filled with dance, music and art, including traditional events such as the Lion Dance and the Chinese Lion and Dragon Parade. The Bellevue Collection, Seattle Chinese Culture and Arts Association, and the Overseas Community Affairs Council – Republic of China (Taiwan) welcome in the 2018 Lunar New Year, sharing in the cultural heritage of our community. The exciting event will be held on February 24, 2018 from 11 am – 6 pm at Bellevue Square in Center Court. The celebration will feature numerous traditional and contemporary cultural demonstrations including martial arts, music, dance, visual arts and food sampling from Din Tai Fung (12 – 3 pm) and Baron’s Xi’an Kitchen and Bar (3 – 5 pm). The festival is open to audiences of all ages and includes fun, complimentary activities for all to participate in.

【看展覽 Show】

西雅圖單車展

日期：3月3日至3月4日

時間：週六上午9點至下午6點；週日上午9點至下午5點

地點：CenturyLink Field 活動中心

詳情：https://www.seattlebikeshow.com/

西雅圖單車展覽歡迎一眾單車愛號者，觀看超過125架展覽單車，與各位單車好手交流，還可參與分享環節討論一下心得 。展覽會帶你認識單車最值得欣賞之處，屆時會有超過75位演講人士及表演者為大家預備好精彩的節目。這次活動是一個很好的機會讓大家支持西雅圖內小小的單車社區。而且這更是一個一年一度的盛事，讓大家一同一覽區內所有對單車熱血的人士。活動將會於CenturyLink Field的活動中心舉行，各個有著同一愛號的人們將會於那裡集結。活動包含了多個攤位展覽，當中有：自訂改裝的單車，電子單車，爬山單車；還有很多不同的單車團體，例如New Gear, Fundraising Rides等。Bonanza更會有禮品送出給參加的人士。現場會有單車特技的表演節目。場地亦設有單車試玩的環節，主辦中心更為小朋友準備了兒童單車天地，令一眾熱血單車的父母更為方便。入場門票為＄12美元，17歲以下小童免費入場。

Seattle Bike Show

When: March 3rd- 4th

Time: Saturday 9am-6pm to Sunday 9am-5pm

Where: CenturyLink Field Event Center

Info: https://www.seattlebikeshow.com/

Cycling aficionados can get their thrills by browsing over 125 exhibitors, attending presentations, and mingling with fellow bike enthusiasts. The Seattle Bike Show features the best of biking – no matter your destination – with more than 75 exhibitors, a stand out line-up of speakers & presenters – and it is a great way to support the biking community of our region. This is your once-a-year chance to see the entire biking community under one roof – and it all happens at CenturyLink Field Event Center, March 3-4, 2018. Exhibitor Categories and Programming to include: BIKES! Custom bikes, Electric bikes, Mountain bikes and more Biking Associations, New Gear, Fundraising Rides, Enter to win our Bike Giveaway Bonanza, Performance Ring including the BMX Stunt Jump Team, “Ride and Glide”, Speakers on the Main Stage, Bike Pump Track, Rockwall, Bike Test Ride Area, Kids Bike Ride Zone. Ticket price is $12 per person, kids 17 & under are free!