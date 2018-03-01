The Shops at the Bravern Celebrates the Charm of the East

The stars draw new constellations of fortune and happiness at The Shops at The Bravern with a spectacular and magical day filled with dance and art, including dragon and lion dance, lantern art, flower arrangement and Chinese face painting. The event, held at the Lobby of Microsoft Tower 2 on February 24 from 1pm to 4pm, celebrated the richly diverse cultural heritage of the East to represent exclusive joyfulness and exuberance. Over 400 distinguished guests including City Manager Brad Miyake, City Councilmember Conrad Lee, City Councilmember Jared Nieuwenhuis, City Councilmember Janice Zahn, media, retail management team and clients were present to celebrate the charm of this magical holiday.

On the afternoon of February 14, 2018, the luminous lantern and lighting art installation featuring traditional Chinese culture was lit up to the public at The Shops at The Bravern.

“This marks the first year of The Shops at The Bravern to host the Lunar New Year celebration event. China has a rich and heritage of 5,000 years, this is a great opportunity to appreciate the diversity and foster a better understanding of the oriental culture.” says Matthew Klutznick, General Manager of The Shops at The Bravern, “Since the unveil of The Shops of The Bravern in 2009, we have become the eternal charm of one-stop luxury shopping. I hope we will not only continue to deliver the exquisite and sophisticated lifestyle, but also drive the development of cultural exchange.”

In the Chinese Lunar calendar 2018 is the Year of the Dog. The opening of Life Time Athletic and Dolar Shop will offer more dynamic experience in the region.

For more details, please visit The Shops at The Bravern’s official website: http:www.thebravern.com, or follow us on our official social media channels.

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bravern Instagram: @thebravern

Twitter: @bravern WeChat: @theBravernUSA